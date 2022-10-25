Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.

Over two decades ago a film written and directed by Victor Salva hit theaters. As an original story, Jeepers Creepers intrigued horror fans with a new movie monster. The Creeper, a being that would lie dormant for 23 years before rising to feast on young victims for 23 days, jump-started a new franchise that boasts four films, one of which, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, debuted this year. In the wake of this rebirth, Korngut's podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen "...attempts to unearth this controversial franchise by reviving its past, contextualizing the harm perpetuated by the creator, and taking an honest look at why so many fans refuse to let this series of films die."

Throughout the 4-episode series Korngut presents unbiased, researched information on Salva's past and the ways his life and crimes may have influenced his work. In the first 24-minute episode, Korngut features soundbites from the original Jeepers Creepers film with a brush-up on the synopsis. He then discusses Salva's filmography and details the filmmaker's upbringing, as well as his charges of the molestation of a 12-year-old child, his conviction, and subsequent release, to set the foundation for the Unseen.

In just the first episode, the Dread Central managing editor goes on to recount Salva's working relationship with renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, saying:

"Salva's career in filmmaking began to take off in the 1980s. Salva originated his film career with a short film and this short garnered a lot of attention. It was titled Something in the Basement, and it received multiple awards, and it actually got the positive attention of one of the most successful and influential filmmakers in Hollywood Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola went on to produce his first film Clownhouse and a number of other films throughout his career, as well, including the Jeepers Creepers film."

The Clownhouse film in question is the production that introduced Salva to his victim, leading to the director's incomprehensibly small 3-year prison sentence, of which he served only 15-months. Korngut goes in-depth on how Salva was able to return to the industry unscathed, making his Jeepers Creepers franchise possible, as well as lays out the atrocities of the crimes committed. For fans of the series Unseen is a must-listen, especially in light of the reboot. The fanbase is undoubtedly divided, but with such great horror content creators out there, and platforms like Shudder and Screambox at our fingertips, there's no reason we can't put this Creeper to rest.

The first episode of Jeepers Creepers Unseen is available now on DREAD Podcast Network. Go check it out and subscribe to their Development Hell podcast to ensure you don't miss out on the next three episodes, and tons more on films like "...Neill Blomkamp’s Alien V, the cancelled Hellraiser reboot, and Freddy vs Jason vs Ash!" You can listen to the trailer below: