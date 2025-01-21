American businessman Jeff Bezos is best known as the founder and CEO of Amazon. However, people might be unaware that the wealthy media tycoon is also a Star Trek character. Bezos is a hardcore Star Trek fan (or Trekkie to fandom at large), and he is so serious about his fandom that he made a cameo appearance in the epic theatrical Star Trek feature, Star Trek Beyond, in 2016. We will unpack how the Amazon founder forged his legacy in Star Trek mythology by portraying an aptly-named character in the last theatrical installment of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Jeff Bezos Campaigned for His Role in 'Star Trek Beyond'

Image via Paramount Pictures

As reported by Geek Wire, during a talk with Steve Taylor at the 2016 Pathfinder Awards, Bezos revealed that he's been a huge fan of Star Trek and science fiction since childhood, and has pleaded with Paramount to let him make an appearance in Star Trek. Bezos explained:

"For years, I have been begging Paramount, which is owned by Viacom, to let me be in a Star Trek movie. I was very persistent, and you can imagine the poor director who got the call, you know, 'You have to let Bezos be in your Star Trek movie.'"

Bezos was willing to do anything to land a role, and it didn't need to be anything major. However, he did have some specific requirements. He explained further at the Pathfinder Awards, "I said, 'Look, I'll put any amount of makeup on. I'll be invisible, nobody will know it's me. But I want a speaking part, and I want it to be in a scene that is central to the storyline so that I cannot end up on the cutting-room floor.'"

Beyond director Justin Lin was prepared for the task, granting Bezos the role of a non-human Starfleet officer stationed on the Starbase Yorktown. During his scene, Bezos wears heavy facial prosthetic makeup, and his character fits the mysterious space traveler, Kalara (Lydia Wilson), with an auto-translator for a meeting with Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Commodore Paris (Shohreh Aghdashloo).

In his sole on-screen line, the officer tells Kalara to "Speak normally" before walking away. Bezos' character belongs to an alien species that is still unidentified. While the Starfleet officer character was not given a name on screen, the 2017 reference book for the film, Star Trek Beyond - The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow, identifies the character as "Bezos." So Jeff Bezos' Star Trek character shares his same real-life surname.

Justin Lin Enjoyed Working With Jeff Bezos on 'Star Trek Beyond'