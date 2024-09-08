When two of Hollywood's grandest, most storied families come together in a movie, an exciting result is often expected. Such is the case with the 1986 noir psychological thriller The Morning After, starring Jane Fonda and Jeff Bridges. The Fondas and Bridges have been Tinseltown stalwarts dating back to the 1920s when Henry Fonda and Lloyd Bridges were carving out a path their offspring would follow. The Morning After brings these two powerhouses together, delivering distinct and palpable chemistry between its stars. The sizzling pair elevate the movie's solid but not spectacular screenplay which involves murder and blackmail in Los Angeles. Acclaimed director Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon) provides an atmosphere that allows the two titans to give and take throughout. The two performers make the most of the pairing for a twisty ending that doesn't disappoint.

What Is 'The Morning After' About?

Fonda is Alex Sternbereger, a boozy C-list actress who has fallen short of her potential of being "the next Vera Miles." When she wakes up after a debaucherous night out on the town, there is a bloody body of a man stabbed in the chest lying next to her. As a blackout alcoholic, her credibility is called into question, claiming that she doesn't remember what happened or how the body ended up in her bed. The only person who seems to be willing to help her get to the bottom of the murder is an ex-cop from Bakersfield, California named Turner Kendall (Bridges).

Together, the two manage to overlook each other's shortcomings and work to find the real killer. In just a matter of hours, Fonda and Bridges are like an old married couple, bickering and complaining about one another. It's a great pairing for the audience as they are undeniably attracted to each other. Still, Alex's boozing and Kendall's overly judgmental attitude, borderline racist appropriation regarding society cause them to butt heads along the way.

Jane Fonda and Jeff Bridges Deliver Spectacular Performances in 'The Morning After'

The relationship between Alex and Turner intensifies rapidly as Lumet allows both to fully explore their array of talents. Fonda digs into her role as a washed-up alcoholic with impressive skill. Delivering a convincing drunken performance is far more challenging than she makes it appear. Her circumstance would call for most performers to fall into the damsel in distress archetype, but as the veteran actress has proven throughout her acclaimed career — that she's too smart and has way too much panache to be portrayed as helpless. Even though she numbs the pain with alcohol, she never comes across as a pitiable figure, even if she is a vulnerable character.

Bridges' role as Turner Kendall is just as meaty, though in a significantly different way. He has that patented, too-easy, southern swagger in The Morning After. His ability to play an "every man" is unequaled. Whether it's the lovable stoner type in The Big Lebowski, a smooth criminal in Jagged Edge, or even the steely Rooster Cogburn in True Grit, there is a folksy earnestness to his performances that is somehow comforting while also being enormously entertaining. As Kendall, he is swept up in his relationship with Alex but is leery of her alcohol addiction, being in recovery himself. While he doesn't want to get too emotionally involved with her, their physical attraction is undeniable.

Jane Fonda and Jeff Bridges' Characters Bond Over Unfulfilled Potential

Both Alex and Turner have their reasons for wanting to use alcohol to block out feelings of inadequacy. Alex was being groomed to be the next big Hollywood starlet, but a series of poor decisions left her in her mid-thirties and on the C-list of actresses working in L.A. As a result, she turned to the bottle to drown out a career that could have been something special. Her credibility in Hollywood is shot, and her drunken exploits are what get her into the mess that she is in to begin The Morning After.

Meanwhile, Turner was a dedicated cop in the small city of Bakersfield, California, before an injury derailed a law enforcement career which still had significant potential. His chemistry with Alex is borne out of his own experience, but it can come across as hypocritical when you learn that there's more to his story than just an injury that sidelined him.

Jeff Bridges' Role Has Similar Elements to 'Jagged Edge' Which Was Released a Year Earlier

At several points in the movie, Jeff Bridges' characters seem almost too good to be true. This is reminiscent of 1985's acclaimed legal thriller Jagged Edge opposite Glenn Close. Turner has an aura of mystery about him that turns out to be deadly. Why is he so eager to help Alex and insert himself in the middle of a homicide? In this way, Bridges mirrors his excellent performance in Jagged Edge, and his chemistry with Fonda is as good as the dynamic he shared with Close. The actor was a matinée idol as a young man in the 70s and 80s, and he makes the romance and the thrills so believable.

Alex (like Close's character in Jagged Edge) isn't sure whether he's involved in the murder until the moment that Turner draws on and shoots the dastardly Jackie Manero (Raul Julia) as he is trying to drown Alex. Bridges is so deft at playing the folksy nice guy while simultaneously bringing an uncanny and mercurial eeriness to his characters – particularly in the 80s.

'The Morning After' Ends With Its Best Scene

The final scene of The Morning After is a masterclass in acting between Fonda and Bridges. Turner is recovering in the hospital when Alex comes to check on him. Both are vulnerable in their own ways. She opens up about her desire to be a better person and her intention to cut back on drinking, leaving herself exposed to heartbreak and rejection from a man she has only known for a few days but has undeniable chemistry with.

Turner is physically helpless in a hospital bed and not sure if he wants to pursue a romantic relationship with Alex and her baggage. In the end, both of their emotional issues make them open to taking a shot at something meaningful. The two performers fully reveal themselves to the other and throw caution to the wind. It is the most touching scene in the film, as unlikely lovers spawn from a harrowing murder mystery.

The Morning After is currently available to stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

