There's nothing quite like The Last Picture Show — directed by Peter Bogdanovich, it was only his second feature and is now considered one of the greatest films of the 70s, for its deconstruction of the American Dream through its teen leads. It started the careers of many young actors, including Jeff Bridges, alongside Cybill Shepherd, Timothy Bottoms, and Randy Quaid. Striking a chord with audiences and critics alike, it's a stark, black-and-white filmed period piece set in the 50s.

Prior to The Last Picture Show, Bridges was mostly known for his work as a child actor alongside his brother, Beau Bridges. They both appeared in their father, Lloyd Bridges, hit TV show, Sea Hunt. Bogdanovich's film was an important transition from Bridges identity as a child star, to a serious actor. Bridges performance as an angry high school jock in Texas rocked audiences. Leading to his first Academy Award nomination, his fresh-faced portrayal as a rebellious youth remains a crucial turning point in his career.

What is 'The Last Picture Show' About?

Image via Colombia Pictures

Bottoms stars as high school senior, Sonny Crawford, in the small Texas town of Anarene, in 1951. Bridges plays his rowdy best friend, Duane Jackson, and the two play on the comically bad high school football team with a long losing streak. Shepherd plays Duane's manipulative girlfriend, Jacy Farrow, and the three have a complicated friendship as Sonny holds feelings for Jacy. Ben Johnson plays the pool hall owner, Sam the Lion, alongside Ellen Burstyn as Jacy's heavy-drinking mother, Lois, and Cloris Leachman as Ruth, a depressed housewife. Sonny begins an affair with Ruth, and the film becomes a series of lonely vignettes, as everyone falls into affairs and secret romances to add some meaning to their lives. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name written by Larry McMurty (Lonesome Dove), he co-wrote the script with Bogdanovich.

Bridges Received a Best Supporting Actor Nomination in 1972

Bridges' sneering performance as a jealous, working-class teen landed him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1972 at 23 years old. But, he lost to co-star Ben Johnson's thunderous performance as the town's patriarch, Sam the Lion. Sporting a boyish charm that would be reincarnated for years to come, Bridges set the groundwork for future portrayals of high school male athletes chained to their own masculinity. It's hard not to think of fellow teen Texas native, Tim Riggins, played by Taylor Kitsch in Friday Night Lights, when watching Bridges' performance. Duane guzzles down beer and chases girls, and wants nothing more than to sleep with his elusive girlfriend, Jacy.

Bridges plays Duane like a tragedy. His mannerisms in angry outbursts and moping faces when Jacy rejects him make him seem like an immature boy when he so desperately wants to be a "man." He is a haunting portrayal of wasted youth, shown through the miserable, muted adults who themselves are haunting the streets in their own sadness, doomed to live the rest of their lives out in a town where nothing happens. The movie then foreshadows that these vivacious teens are also doomed to become mirrors of their own parents, and it’s just the cruel cycle of life.

‘The Last Picture Show’ Is a Cautionary American Tale of Love and Friendship

Bridges’ and Bottoms' chemistry as Sonny and Duane creates one of the most visceral, on-screen depictions of male friendship in youth, and the toxic masculinity that blooms in adolescence. Bogdanovich creates a cautionary tale through his direction and script with co-writer, McMurty, as both boys define their own worth only in the women they snag, not themselves. Bridges’s ability to go from a wise-cracking, smiling jock to viciously shattering a bottle over his childhood best friend's head is part of what makes Duane so chilling. Similarly, each scene is blunt and unforgiving. From empty pool halls to empty streets, Bogdanovich paints a picture of emptiness, like the unfulfilled lives everyone in town lives.

Having also received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay, Roger Ebert called The Last Picture Show the best film of 1971, and went on to include it in his renowned list of "Great Films." Alongside Johnson's Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor, Leachman would win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress over co-star, Burstyn. Bridges nomination remains well deserved, as his portrayal was heartbreaking, detestable, and endearing all at once. He then went on to receive four additional Academy Award nominations before finally winning for Best Actor for Crazy Heart. Now starring in the daring FX action series, The Old Man, Bridges was fearless from day one, and The Last Picture Show remains one of his greatest roles, albeit aching.

