Some actors just seem to fit the Western genre particularly well, Jeff Bridges being one of them. He almost always seems larger than life, and has an undeniably controlling screen presence, whether playing heroes, villains, or characters somewhere in between. He feels masculine in an old-fashioned way that does befit the Western genre, which can (though not always) reflect old-fashioned values, or comment on/critique them in some way.

Putting aside fantastic comedic performances like in The Big Lebowski, or sci-fi turns as seen in Starman, what follows is a look at every single Western Jeff Bridges has been in throughout his career, starting with the so-so and ending with the greats. His versatility as an actor and seeming willingness to appear in all sorts of movies means that he hasn’t been in a huge number of Western movies throughout his 50+ year-long career, but he’s nevertheless been in his fair share, and most of them are worth celebrating in one way or another.

7 'Wild Bill' (1995)

Director: Walter Hill

There’s a super impressive cast to be found in Wild Bill, with Jeff Bridges starring as the central figure, Wild Bill Hickock, with a supporting cast that includes Ellen Barkin, John Hurt, Diane Lane, and Keith Carradine. Funnily enough, Carradine later played Hickock in a handful of early Deadwood episodes, with the titular town also playing a part in Wild Bill, given it was where Hickock ultimately spent his final days.

Both before and since 1995, there have been numerous depictions of Wild Bill Hickock throughout film and TV, with Wild Bill putting enough of a spin on the legendary Old West figure’s life to be mildly interesting. Bridges is typically good in the lead role, and makes the film around him decent enough, though it’s probably the least compelling Western the actor’s been in. It’s worth it for fans of Jeff Bridges, or anyone who’s particularly into Westerns in general, but it’s probably not exceedingly exciting to anyone outside those groups.

6 'Hearts of the West' (1975)

Director: Howard Zieff

Hearts of the West is perhaps the most obscure Western Jeff Bridges has starred in and, admittedly, it’s not exactly a Western in the traditional sense. It takes place during the 1930s, with Bridges playing a writer whose stories tend to revolve around the Wild West and the more appealing parts of the lifestyles associated with it. He gets an opportunity to play out some of these fantasies when he travels west, finds himself on the wrong side of some shady people, and then becomes a B-movie Western star.

It's all a bit scrappy and silly, but works well enough as a comedic Western and an ever-reliable movie about making movies (those are always fun). It’s also got a pretty decent (not to mention eclectic) cast for something as obscure as it is, with the likes of Alan Arkin, Andy Griffith, Donald Pleasence, and Blythe Danner showing up alongside Bridges.

5 'Rancho Deluxe' (1975)

Director: Frank Perry

For as wild as the following statement might sound, it’s true: Jeff Bridges starred in just two films released in 1975, and both blended comedy and Western genres. They’re the only two outwardly funny Westerns Bridges has ever been in, and they both came out the same year; make of that what you will, or whatever you can. Hearts of the West came later in the year, with Rancho Deluxe being both the first one released of the pair, and arguably the best of the two.

Rancho Deluxe is also a little more traditional of a Western, even if its then-modern-day setting makes it technically further removed from Old West times than Hearts of the West. The plot concerns two men (Bridges and Sam Waterston) who are drifting through life, and aimlessly decide to become cattle rustlers, which basically means being livestock robbers. Plenty of chaos ensues, and it all proves to be fairly entertaining. Plus, Jimmy Buffett did the soundtrack, and it might be one of the few Westerns to feature characters playing arcade video games, so that’s all neat.

4 'Bad Company' (1972)

Director: Robert Benton