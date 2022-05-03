It has just been announced that Jeff Daniels will star in Netflix's upcoming six-episode limited series A Man in Full, which is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe. David E. Kelley, the creator of many popular shows including Boston Public, Big Little Lies, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers, will serve as the show's showrunner, as well as a writer and an executive producer. Regina King is on board to direct through her Royal Ties Productions banner, which currently has a first-look deal with Netflix. Hall will also serve as an executive producer.

A Man in Full will tell the story of shady real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who finds himself facing bankruptcy. Croker will not let his empire go down easy, no matter how messy things get. The character has been given the description of being crude, rude and irrepressible, so audiences should be expecting to see Daniels go all-out. Netflix gave A Man in Full a straight-to-series order back in November 2021.

Jeff Daniels is an acclaimed actor who has given many beloved performances that range through several genres throughout the decades. Notable films that starred Daniels include Dumb and Dumber, Something Wild, Arachnophobia, The Squid and the Whale, Good Night and Good Luck, Steve Jobs, and Allegiant. Most Recently, Daniels starred as James Comey in Showtime's miniseries The Comey Rule, as well as the lead role in the same network's short-lived drama series American Rust. Daniels also narrated last year's Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President's War Room.

Image via Annapurna Pictures

RELATED: Patton Oswalt and Alex Winter Join Netflix Martial Arts Film ‘Absolute Dominion’

King is an award-winning actress turned director who just helmed 2020's critically acclaimed One Night in Miami. King has also been tapped to direct the currently in-development supernatural period film Bitter Root. As an actress, King won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. King has also appeared in the films Friday, Ray, Daddy Day Care, the series Watchmen, The Leftovers, and American Crime, as well as providing the voices of both Huey and Riley Freeman on Adult Swim's The Boondocks. Kelly has several other upcoming shows in the making as well, including The Lincoln Lawyer, Presumed Innocent, and Avalon. These shows will air on a variety of networks, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and ABC.

Not much else is currently known about A Man in Full, but more casting news should be coming shortly. A Man in Full does not currently have a release date.

Who Is Gargantos, ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Giant Squid Monster?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (180 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe