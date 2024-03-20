The Big Picture Jeff Daniels stars as a real estate agent facing bankruptcy in Netflix's A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe's novel.

The series will showcase the collapse of Charlie's luxurious life, intertwined with other characters' struggles.

Regina King directs all six episodes, featuring a star-studded cast, including Lucy Liu and Diane Lane.

During our short(ish) time on this planet, many of us hope to leave things better than we found them and pass on some sort of legacy to the next generation. Such is partially the case for Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber) in the first teaser for Netflix’s upcoming drama series, A Man in Full. Based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name, our first look at the limited project showcases Daniels as Charlie Croker, a real estate agent who’s gotten used to living the high life. As teased by the trailer, Charlie’s life has taken a sudden downturn, and he’ll be forced to accept things for what they are and not what he wants them to be. Mixed in with shots of Charlie and his voiceover, we see a handful of other characters who will make up the rest of the web of stories, colliding together in A Man in Full.

While it isn’t totally clear how close the small screen adaptation will stick to Wolfe’s novel, we know that Charlie and his struggles will be the primary plot. After announcing that his company has filed for bankruptcy, Charlie’s life of luxury begins to crumble, with the wolves popping out from every corner, prepared to feast on what’s left. Meanwhile, there are other characters with their own sets of problems with the American judicial system whose lives will collide with Charlie’s during his downfall.

Boasting a stellar call sheet, the series also features performances from Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Bill Camp (Drive-Away Dolls), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tom Pelphrey (Mank), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), and Jon Michael Hill (Elementary).

Who Is Behind ‘A Man in Full’?

Marking an exciting return for one of Hollywood’s top multi-faceted creatives, each of A Man in Full’s six episodes will be under the direction of Regina King. There’s seemingly nothing the Academy Award-winning performer can’t do with the Daniels-led show serving as her latest directorial project following her feature-length directorial debut with 2020’s One Night in Miami… The If Beale Street Could Talk star has also backed episodes of shows including Insecure, The Good Doctor, Shameless, This Is Us, and more. Working alongside King as the limited series’ creator is David E. Kelley, who has previously brought audiences such hits as Big Little Lies, Goliath, Ally McBeal, The Practice, and more.

You can see Daniels step into his latest dramatic role in the first teaser for A Man in Full below and tune in for all six episodes when they arrive on Netflix on May 2.