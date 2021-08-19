We had a long year without live plays due to the pandemic, but with Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird coming back to Broadway this fall, we’ll finally get back to the stage in grand style. To celebrate the return of the most successful American play in Broadway history, To Kill A Mockingbird’s creative team has released a new short film that resonates with our love for the theater.

Written by To Kill A Mockingbird’s playwright Aaron Sorkin, the short is narrated by the play's star Jeff Daniels. With little more than two minutes, the short film doesn’t take long to get to the core of what’s so thrilling about watching a play. While we witness the backstage coming to life, Daniels perfectly explains that “this is what you came for. The moment the house lights went down and you and a thousand strangers felt the same chill.” Also, as Daniels adds, "we’ve been without it too long."

Starring Daniels as Atticus Finch and Tony Award-winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, To Kill A Mockingbird adapts the classic book by Lee. To Kill a Mockingbird grossed more than $125 million during its run, a number that should become even more impressive with the show’s return. Besides To Kill a Mockingbird, other Broadway classics expected to return this fall include Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King. Broadway has been pretty much closed since March 2020, so we are all excited for the glorious return of some of our favorite plays.

To Kill a Mockingbird comes back to Broadway on October 5 at the Shubert Theatre. Check out the announcement short film below.

