The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.

The film, described as a passion project for Costner, will follow a cast of characters across a 15-year span that takes place before, during, and after the American Civil War as it explores the expansion into the American West. Focusing on many different perspectives, the story will follow the intrigue, peril, and challenges faced during the settlement of the West, through the constant barrage of natural elements, confrontations with indigenous people, and the obstacles that living on the land brought. It will put a spotlight on both the determination and ruthlessness of the people who set out to settle the West.

Costner is no stranger to Westerns, currently starring in Taylor Sheridan neo-Western Yellowstone as well as having familiarity with this time period as his 1990 directorial debut, Dances With Wolves also explored the time period. This debut film would go on to receive 12 Academy Award nominations, winning seven of them including Best Picture and Best Director. Horizon will be the first film he directed since 2003's Open Range.

Image via Paramount

Fahey has an extensive acting career, including a starring role as Frank Lapidus on Lost. Horizon joins a list of other upcoming projects that he is currently attached to including Tara Pirnia's romantic comedy Switch Up, which is currently filming, and Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic which is in post-production, among others. He will join a cast that consists of director Costner as well as previously announced actors that include Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, and Isabelle Fuhrman. In addition to serving as the film's director and starring, Costner is also the co-writer of Horizon, having penned the screenplay alongside BAFTA nominee Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie).

As of now, Horizon is currently in production on location in Utah with no release date set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming Western and you can check out a previous interview Collider conducted with Costner on his appearance in Let Him Go.