Jeff Goldblum only had a brief cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but he’s back in the center of the series this weekend in Jurassic World Dominion. The sixth installment in the dino franchise promises to be “the end of the Jurassic era,” and judging by the early reviews, it's safe to say that this saga should have gone extinct a long time ago. If there’s anything worth recommending about Dominion, it's getting to see the original characters, Ian Malcolm (Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), on screen together for the first time since 1993.

Goldblum isn’t just one of the most fun character actors of his generation. He’s a popular culture icon, who has immersed himself in Internet culture. Goldblum appears to have the same humorous perspective in real life that many of his iconic characters do. However, Goldblum is far more than just a meme generator. He’s delivered many incredible performances over the course of five decades in Hollywood.

Goldblum is also popping up this year in Thor: Love and Thunder and Wes Anderson’s new ensemble dramedy Asteroid City. If you can’t get enough Goldblum, make sure to check out these essential films.

The Obnoxious Party Guest, Annie Hall (1977)

Goldblum had a knack for showing up for brief roles in '70s classics; you can spot him in Death Wish, California Split, and Nashville among others. However, Goldblum had a more sizable part in Woody Allen’s classic romantic comedy Annie Hall. When Annie (Diane Keaton) and Alvy (Woody Allen) get into another argument during a Beverly Hill Party, a noticeable frilly party guest makes a phone call while he’s clearly under the influence of an illegal substance. It was a great early showcase for the chaotic energy that Goldblum could add to a film. He manages to irritate Allen and deliver the iconic “I forgot my mantra” line in less than six minutes.

Jack Bellicec, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Image via United Artists

Philip Kaufman’s 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatcher is one of the greatest horror remakes of all-time; Kaufman recontextualized the 1950s paranoia of the original film within the context of a post-Watergate America. Goldblum showed that he could fit within the restrained nature of the film. He co-stars as the scientist Jack Bellicec, who helps his friend Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) investigate the aliens’ infiltration of human hosts. It was the first example of Goldblum’s credibility as an onscreen scientist. When Bellicec is “turned” by the body snatcher, Goldblum becomes terrifying on a moment’s notice.

RELATED: How Jeff Goldblum Subverted His Persona to Brilliant Effect in 'The Mountain'

Michael Gold, The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Chill proved that Goldblum could stand out within a cast that was already stacked. Lawrence Kasdan’s classic dramedy follows a group of lifelong friends, who are brought back together following the funeral of their college classmate Alex Marshall. Michael Gold (Goldblum) has become a particularly flirty journalist, who takes an interest in Chloe (Meg Tilly). The Big Chill is a delicate balance of drama and comedy; Goldblum’s humorous romantic musings help add levity as the other characters question their futures in the wake of Alex’s death.

Seth Brundle, The Fly (1986)

Goldblum also appears in another one of the greatest horror remakes ever made. David Cronenberg’s emotionally charged body horror film is far deeper and more disturbing than the cheesy original film. Seth Brundle isn’t a “mad scientist;” Goldblum showed that he has a genuine passion for his research, and only gets himself into danger out of enthusiasm. For all the highly disturbing Cronenbergian imagery, the romantic scenes between Brundle and his girlfriend, Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis), are surprisingly sincere. It’s really a shame that the Academy Awards so rarely recognize genre performances, because Goldblum deserved a nomination for Best Actor.

David Jason, Deep Cover (1992)

What if Goldblum played a villain? Bill Duke’s brilliant crime thriller casts Goldblum as the corrupt lawyer David Jason, who secretly fronts a drug trafficking operation. David is initially skeptical that Russell Stevens Jr. (Larry Fishburne) is an undercover cop, but Russell manages to gain his trust. Goldblum’s inherent quirkiness is weaponized; his playfully silly remarks are disturbing when he shows off his casual cruelty. Although David and Russell share a few humorous exchanges, their final standoff is completely gripping. You don’t doubt for a moment that Goldblum would murder someone in cold blood.

Ian Malcolm, Jurassic Park (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Ian Malcolm is one of the greatest Jurassic Park characters for a reason. While Alan and Ellie are saddled with the more serious moments in the film, Malcolm isn’t just the comic relief. The concerns that he raises about humanity’s responsibilities as a creator are valid, and ultimately proven right. Of course, Malcolm is also just a showcase for Goldblum to chew the scenery. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone else who could deliver the “chaos theory” monologue with the same fervor. If there’s any reason to watch the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, it's Goldblum’s welcome return as Malcolm.

David Levinson, Independence Day (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jurassic Park established that Goldblum was a credible action hero, and Independence Day only proved it further. Look, nobody would label Independence Day as a particularly “deep” text. That being said, there’s a reason that it persists as a summer movie favorite. The characters are simple and charming, and they’re forced to deal with everyday annoyances before the aliens start blowing up world monuments. David (Goldblum) is just a lonely guy in the middle of a midlife crisis. Goldblum can certainly spout off one-liners, but he can also show how David has never gotten over his divorce from Constance Spano (Margaret Colin). He surprisingly added an emotional credibility to an utterly ridiculous film.

D.H. Banes, Igby Goes Down (2002)

With Igby Goes Down, Goldblum was handed one of the most difficult challenges of his career: he had to be completely unlikable. D.H. Banes is the embodiment of upper class privilege. While the young protagonist Igby Slocumb Jr. (Kieran Culkin) rebels against his affluent upbringing, his mother (Susan Surandon) enjoys its excesses. This includes cozying up to D.H., an obnoxious real estate magnate who mistreats his employees. Igby enjoys making fun of D.H., but as he grows up, he’s brought down to Earth. D.H. just isn’t a good guy, and at a point Goldblum’s eccentric mannerisms aren’t charming anymore. D.H. slaps Igby in a particularly cruel moment; Goldblum somehow erases any inherent charisma he may have had.

Allistair Hennessey, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

It’s no surprise that Goldblum’s unique personality attracted the interest of Wes Anderson. Goldblum has appeared in many Anderson films. Like any other Anderson project, the cast of The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou is jam-packed with great actors. It’s even more impressive that Goldblum was one of the standouts. Part of the inherent irony of the film is even though Steve (Bill Murray) is renowned for his contributions to oceanography, he’s really just an egocentric jerk. Among the many oceanographers that Steve has clashed with in his career is Allistair Hennessey. Murray and Goldblum create a hilarious rivalry; you’re not really supposed to like either one of them, but it sure is amusing to listen to them trade insults.

Deputy Vilmos Kovacs, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Anderson clearly loved Goldblum, so it’s only fitting that he should appear in the maverick writer/director’s best film. The Grand Budapest Hotel is a surprisingly profound commentary on nostalgia and the corrupting influence of fascism. Goldblum allows the film to start off on the delicately strange note that Anderson embodies. Deputy Vilmos Kovacs proceeds over the reading of Madame D’s (Tilda Swinton) will, which surprisingly gifts a priceless painting to the peculiar hotel monsieur M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes). Pretty much every testimony would sound better if Goldblum was reading it.

Grandmaster, Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

Taika Waititi truly understood the unparalleled Internet personality of Goldblum when he cast him as the Grandmaster. The Grandmaster might not be the largest Goldblum performance, but it may be the “Goldblum-iest.” Who else could proceed over a galactic death arena in what is essentially a golden bathrobe? Goldblum was a natural fit for Waititi’s sense of humor. It will be exciting to see what further misadventures he gets into in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Read more about Jurassic World Dominion:

All the 'Jurassic Park' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

How to Watch 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World' Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

'Jurassic World Dominion': What Happens to Sattler, Malcolm and Grant?