Jeff Goldblum is an actor so beloved for playing iconic heroes that he is almost indistinguishable from the iconic lines and internet memes that are made in his likeness. While films like Jurassic Park and Independence Day likely would have been successful either way because of their impressive creative teams, Goldblum brought a snarky, somewhat geeky quality to the roles that were distinct from the type of protagonists that generally lead major commercial blockbusters. While it’s impressive that Goldblum has managed to construct such a unique public persona, it can occasionally be disingenuous to suggest that it's a limitation, as he’s a far more talented actor than he’s often given credit for. Goldblum was never more terrifying on screen than he was in the classic neo-noir crime thriller Deep Cover.

Goldblum has a history of developing consistent working relationships with admirable auteur filmmakers like Robert Altman and Wes Anderson, so it's no surprise that he was drawn to the unique stylism of Bill Duke. Although he initiated his career with bit parts in classic films like American Gigolo and Menace II Society, Duke eventually established himself as a unique proprietor of genre who was able to filter familiar archetypes through the African-American experience, with anti-capitalist and anti-authoritarian rhetoric key to their success. Nowhere is that more clear than in Deep Cover, a sharp subversion of the standard “undercover officer” premise that allowed Goldblum to play one of the most despicable screen villains of the 1990s.

What Is 'Deep Cover' About?

Set in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, Deep Cover focuses on a Cincinnati police officer who is assigned to go undercover to infiltrate a drug ring. Russell Stevens Jr. (Laurence Fishburne) is aware of why he has been selected for this particular task, as his team of all-white superior officers notes that he has characteristics that could be mistaken for being a criminal. Despite his initial misgivings, Stevens is able to pose as the drug dealer “John Hull” and begins establishing connections with several local networks of criminals. It’s only after falling deep within his alter ego that Stevens is forced to call upon the assistance of Goldblum’s character, David Jason. In public, Jason is a powerful criminal defense attorney who claims to be supporting underprivileged clients and fighting for their civil liberties. However, this is revealed to be a front, as Jason is secretly one of the network’s most powerful and ruthless drug traffickers.

The brilliance of casting Goldblum is that Duke shows how evil can be hidden in plain sight. Deep Cover is a film that deconstructs the audience’s relationship with crime fiction because it calls attention to the offensive stereotypes that are perpetuated. On the surface, Stevens’ shady background and aggressive qualities would suggest that he was the primary antagonist, even if he has had to fight against discrimination to be taken seriously as an instrument of the law. Comparatively, Jason is a character who is never questioned about his ethics, and never has to face the consequences that any of his underlings do. Casting an actor of Goldblum’s notoriety (as he was peaking in popularity thanks to his incredible performances in The Fly and The Big Chill) only makes this disparity more recognizable.

'Deep Cover' Examines Privilege and Discrimination

Goldblum’s performance in Deep Cover sheds a spotlight on a different type of villain that isn’t always receiving attention in neo-noir films. The revelations that Stevens makes about Jason and his connection to various drug runners in the L.A. area aren’t part of a grandiose conspiracy that can easily be exposed to the public; it’s simply a reality, and representation of a larger system of corruption and silence that has allowed the law to turn a blind eye to those that are suffering. It’s an immensely detestable performance because it’s often called out that Jason will never have to pay serious consequences for his actions. His power and privilege would prevent him from ever having to face any jail time, and he rarely gets his hands dirty when so many of his henchmen are dying in the streets. It’s a brilliant performance because he is the exact opposite of Stevens. Fishburne plays the ultimate underdog who would never be able to attain the political capital and social credence that his target has. This is most evident in a scene where a shocked Jason turns on Stevens when his true loyalties are revealed. Although he was more than willing to use him to do his dirty work, Stevens would never consider someone of Stevens’ racial background to be his equal.

Goldblum gives a very subtle performance that only makes Jason more intimidating as a villain. Stevens is forced to deal with many combative drug dealers as he tries to infiltrate the conspiracy, but Jason always handles himself with eloquence and poise. He’s the type of villain who could appear at dinner parties without anyone asking him what he actually does for a living. The restraint that Goldblum shows in detailing Jason’s physical qualities makes the rare moments that he breaks out into violence more shocking. Considering that much of the tension in Deep Cover rests on which side of the law Stevens will end up on, it was necessary to have a villain like Jason who the audience could truly hate.

Jeff Goldblum Is Best When He’s Cast Against Type

Goldblum is often great in character parts like Deep Cover where he can give a scene-stealing performance that challenges the heroic archetype that he has established. His performances in Igby Goes Down and Thor: Ragnarok in particular were successful because Goldblum was able to play a villain that took the viewer by surprise. Similarly, his work in Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Adam Resurrected suggested that he could fit within a more gritty storyline without serving as a distraction. Considering that the last few years of his career have been plagued by disappointing roles in Jurassic World Dominion and Independence Day: Resurgence, it would be exciting to see Goldblum take a risk on a project like Deep Cover again.

