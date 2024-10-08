While once being a creation strictly from the mind of Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic franchise has expanded well beyond the reach of one person, with six movies and another on the way in the span of more than 30 years. One of the bright spots that has shone across both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World is Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, who is one of the stars of the 1993 original and also featured in the most recent entry, Jurassic World Dominion. Goldblum brings a certain innocent and humorous entry to his characters that seems to resonate with the vast majority of audiences, and his addition to the franchise is no doubt partially to thank for its success. While it seems Jurassic World Rebirth, which is due in theaters on July 2, 2025, will turn a new leaf, Goldblum addressed whether Ian Malcolm could potentially appear when speaking to Total Film:

"I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe."

While it feels unlikely that Goldblum will show up in Jurassic World Rebirth as Ian Malcolm, the "maybe" he was sure to sneak in at the end inevitably cast doubt that he could be done with the franchise. Goldblum was the first of the Jurassic Park veterans to appear in a Jurassic World movie, showing up in the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, before Sam Neill and Laura Dern appeared in the final installment of the trilogy. Jurassic World Rebirth will see an all-new cast venture out into the dangerous, dinosaur-filled jungles, with Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton legend Jonathan Bailey toplining the ensemble. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will also star in the film, along with Pride & Prejudice star Rupert Friend and Deadpool breakout Ed Skrein.

Jeff Goldblum Defends ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Close

Goldblum's last foray with Jurassic Park was divisive, to say the least. Jurassic World Dominion currently sits at a 29% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Goldblum isn't as quick to condemn the movie as many critics were:

"I had such a good time on [Jurassic World Dominion]. I enjoyed working on it and enjoyed trying to make it good. But, you know... [laughs] Everybody's got an opinion about it. It's tough to make a good movie... It was still a very enjoyable experience getting together again with Laura Dern and Sam Neill. I was concentrating on trying to make our responsibility there a success, and fulfill our part of the bargain."

As long as Jeff Goldblum is having fun, it's likely that will translate to the screen, and the poor reviews of Jurassic World Dominion are no fault of his. Goldblum was most recently seen in Kaos, the Netflix series which was canceled after one season, and he'll also next star in Wicked, due in theaters next month.

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Jurassic World Dominion on Starz.

WATCH ON STARZ