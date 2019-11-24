Jeff Goldblum Talks ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ and the Power of Ice Cream

0

One of the many new shows that recently launched on Disney+ is the National Geographic series The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The show follows, you guessed it, Jeff Goldblum, over the course of twelve episodes as he learns about everything from ice cream to cosmetics. In each episode, Goldblum ventures around the country and meets a number of interesting people involved in the subject. It’s a fun and informative series where you will definitely learn new things about each subject.

Shortly before Disney+ launched, I saw down with Goldblum for an exclusive interview. He talked about the logistics of making the series, how you’d better have ice cream in your freezer when you watch the ice cream episode, interesting things he learned about sneaker culture from the sneaker episode, if he’s worn the one-of-a-kind sneakers gifted to him by the shoe surgeon, and a lot more. In addition, with Goldblum coming back for Jurassic World 3, he talked about how he’s been reading the script and getting ready for the role.

Check out what he had to say below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and trailer.

Jeff Goldblum:

How many episodes is the show?

How you’d better have ice cream in your freezer when you watch the ice cream episode.

Did they film all the episodes at the same time?

How they went to Sneaker Con for the sneaker episode and how everyone pays in cash.

Was he worn the one-of-a-kind sneakers gifted to him by the shoe surgeon?

Is he now collecting more sneakers?

How he’s coming back for Jurassic World 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for The World According to Jeff Goldblum:

Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series. Each episode is centered around something we all love — like sneakers or ice cream — as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.

