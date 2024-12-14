A comedy legend, a unique talent, a versatile actor, and a charming personality, Jeff Goldblum is lots of things at once. His career started exactly 50 years ago, with a small but memorable role in the Charles Bronson-led Death Wish. He was 22 and on his way to stardom. While he had numerous great roles before his rise to global acclaim, it seems Goldblum became world-famous after starring in Jurassic Park. Before that, he starred in The Fly, which established him in Hollywood; today, he's most known for the Netflix series Kaos and the musical Wicked.

Truly, Jeff Goldblum is one of the actors who appeared in the most global box office hits during his entire career; viewers who don't know much about his movies would probably assume he doesn't have other kinds of features. But, Goldblum has starred in some great and heavily underrated movies - some, people might be familiar with, but others are proper hidden gems that Goldblum's fans would thoroughly enjoy.

10 'Earth Girls Are Easy' (1988)

Directed by Julien Temple

Earth Girls Are Easy may be one of the more ridiculous Jeff Goldblum movies, but his fans really love him as the blue alien Mac who comes to Earth. Mac and his alien friends Wiploc (Jim Carrey) and Zeebo (Damon Wayans) land in Valerie's (Geena Davis) pool one day. Valerie is a hair stylist, and she brings Mac, Wiploc, and Zeebo to her salon, to her friend and coworker Candy (Julie Brown). They give them Earth-like makeovers and turn them into handsome humans, and Valerie and Mac get close over time.

Earth Girls Are Easy is a mix of romance, comedy, and musical; it's a star-studded feature that didn't really do well, but is now a sort of cult comedy. Its following increased as more people got into Jeff Goldblum's movies. Regardless of it seeming out of fashion today, Earth Girls Are Easy is a fun, easygoing movie in which every actor showcases great comedic or musical talent. Fun fact: Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis were married during filming of this movie.

9 'Le Week-End' (2013)

Directed by Roger Michell

One of the more recent features with Goldblum, Le Week-end, doesn't really see him as the lead, but he's a charming and entertaining supporting presence in this romantic comedy. Le Week-end actually stars Jim Broadbent and Lindsay Duncan as Nick and Meg, a couple trying to respark their long relationship by returning to Paris where they had their honeymoon. As they venture across Paris in a search for something that will help their relationship, they encounter Morgan (Goldblum), Nick's old friend, now a successful writer.

Morgan helps Nick and Meg find their spark again by providing an external insight into their relationship. Goldblum, as Morgan, steps into the role of a charismatic, confident, and warm person ready to help his friends. Next to British acting legends Jim Broadbent and Lindsay Duncan, he completes the cast of greatly talented actors in a heartwarming and funny story about love. Every performance in Le Week-end is great, and the movie is a perfect choice for a cozy night in.

8 'The Tall Guy' (1989)

Directed by Mel Smith

The Tall Guy is a British comedy that's a bit forgotten, but is always considered a heavily underrated Jeff Goldblum flick. Next to Goldblum playing the lead, named Dexter, there are Emma Thompson as the love interest Kate, and Rowan Atkinson as a friend-turned-foe, Ron. Dexter is an American actor living in London; he plays "The Tall Guy" in a play with his comedian friend Ron. When Ron fires Dexter, he's left scraping to find work while battling severe allergies. When he goes to treat the allergies, he meets and falls for the nurse treating him, Kate.

The Tall Guy has a relatively short runtime (96 minutes) and is a straightforward slapstick and satirical comedy about actors and their hubris. It's said that the role of Ron Anderson was based directly on Rowan Atkinson, and that the movie itself is part rom-com and part a satirical reflection on the entertainment industry. The Tall Guy is a movie worth checking out because of its warmth and charm that both Goldblum and Thompson exude.

7 'Next Stop, Greenwich Village' (1976)

Directed by Paul Mazursky

A small comedy drama, Next Stop, Greenwich Village, has a bit of Goldblum in it, but it's a frequently overlooked coming-of-age story about a young ambitious actor and his group of friends who are fresh out of college. Next Stop, Greenwich Village is set in the 1950s and is a semi-autobiographical story by its director and actor Paul Mazursky. The movie follows Larry (Lenny Baker), a young aspiring actor who moves to Greenwich Village to pursue acting, which his mother doesn't support but can't stop him from doing anyway.

When Lenny arrives and settles in Greenwich Village, he meets a group of people he quickly befriends, (including the very young Christopher Walken) and a woman, Fay (Ellen Greene) he quickly falls in love with. Jeff Goldblum appears as Clyde Baxter, another aspiring actor who Larry meets in a waiting room for an audition. In the movie, he plays a confident and loud young actor, one of the first times Goldblum had the chance to establish himself in such roles; this was his fourth feature since his acting debut.

6 'Igby Goes Down' (2002)

Directed by Burr Steers

Back in the 2000s, Kieran Culkin starred in one of his first adult lead roles in Igby Goes Down. In the movie, he plays a 17-year-old misanthropic and cynical kid whose family isn't the most stellar example of success. His father suffered from schizophrenia, his mother is distant and a heavy drinker, and his older brother has problematic views of the world. With such a family, Igby wonders if he can have a life beyond those confines and with better and more favorable outcomes.

Jeff Goldblum portrays Igby's stepfather and highly successful businessman D.H. Barnes. Roger Ebert said about his character: "The Goldblum character is especially intriguing, as a charmer with unlimited personal style and a hidden vicious streak." All of Igby's interactions with D.H. are often hidden in the form of lessons, where he learns it's best to be on his good side. Goldblum is a great casting choice for such a role, where he establishes Barnes as a charmer with intense appeal and a mean streak.

5 'Vibes' (1988)

Directed by Ken Kwapis

Comedy is Jeff Goldblum's niche, and casting directors in the 1980s knew this very well. If they wanted a successful movie, he would be the perfect charismatic lead. The creators of the rom-com Vibes had that idea when the pop star Cyndi Lauper was attached to the project as her first lead role; but, the movie bombed badly and was panned by critics. Despite this, Vibes is a movie that one simply needs to sit down and enjoy for what it is, flaws and all.

Vibes is about a psychic, Sylvia (Lauper), who is asked a favor by Harry (Peter Falk), a rich man who wishes to hire Sylvia to help him contact his dead partner and learn the location of a treasure in Ecuador. Sylvia asks a psychic she met during her studies, Nick (Goldblum), to help them in locating the treasure, and he reluctantly agrees. The "vibes" between Goldblum and Lauper are nice, and Peter Falk delivers an experienced performance; however, the movie, despite being Lauper's passion project in some ways, is worth it most when Goldblum is on the screen. His fans will enjoy Vibes for sure.

4 'Into the Night' (1985)

Directed by John Landis

The same year as After Hours was released, a similar movie flew under the radar, called Into the Night. The premise is kind of similar: a man is caught in various– dangerous and ridiculous– adventures during one night on the town. However, all similarities between the two end there. Jeff Goldblum is the lead, playing Ed, a married, insomniac aerospace engineer whose life seems dull. When he comes home early one day, he discovers his wife cheating on him.

That evening, Ed can't sleep again, so he decides to drive around; he goes to LAX, where a model running away from a group of men jumps into his car and screams at him to drive. She is Diana (Michelle Pfeiffer), a jewel smuggler who took something that doesn't belong to her and is now being chased by enforcers that need it back. Ed and Diana get into a thrilling adventure, running away from the ruthless men. Into the Night is exciting, funny, and romantic in many ways. It's one of Jeff Goldblum's most underrated roles, for sure.