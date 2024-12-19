Jeff Goldblum has been turning out charismatic and quirky performances since the mid-70s and his recent turn in Wicked proves he's very much still got it. A versatile and energetic performer, Goldblum has excelled across a host of genres, from comedy and drama to gross-out body horror, always seeming to enjoy every part he's in. With this in mind, this list looks at some of his very best projects.

In particular, Goldbum's roles often balance a quirky, intellectual demeanor with moments of surprising emotion or heroism, whether it's the charming scientist in Jurassic Park or the paranoid inventor in The Fly. His unmistakable voice and offbeat charisma make him an asset to indie films and blockbusters alike.

10 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

“Welcome to Earth!” One of the most commercially successful movies Goldblum has appeared in is Roland Emmerich's Independence Day, which grossed a cool $817m. He appears as David Levinson, a scientist who uncovers an alien invasion plot and becomes one of the central figures in humanity's fight for survival. When a fleet of extraterrestrial spaceships arrives to destroy Earth, David teams up with a ragtag group of military personnel, including Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), to launch a counterattack. Apple would later use clips of Goldblum's character and his PowerBook 5300 laptop in some of their commercials.

The movie is hampered a little by an excess of subplots and an uneven tone, but it certainly succeeds in delivering eye-catching visuals and grand-scale mayhem. The effects were also fantastic for the time. Thematically, Goldblum said Independence Day is "about teamwork among people of different religions and nationalities to defeat a common enemy."

9 'Igby Goes Down' (2002)

Directed by Burr Steers

“I’m just a little bit crazy, that’s all.” In Igby Goes Down, Goldblum plays D.H. Hyman, a wealthy and eccentric businessman who serves as the antagonist to the main character, Igby Slocumb (Kieran Culkin). Set in a dysfunctional family environment, this Catcher in the Rye-esque tale follows Igby as he grapples with his complicated relationships, including his tumultuous bond with his father.

Goldblum's performance as D.H. is complex; both comedic and sinister. He's a man who seems to have it all, but his cold and detached personality makes him a formidable presence in Igby’s life. It's the kind of character that could easily have come across like a stock figure but Goldblum fleshed him out. In general, the talented cast (including the likes of Claire Danes, Susan Sarandon, Amanda Peet, and Jared Harris) elevates the film over most comedy dramas. Culkin also shines, hinting at the powers he would later bring to bear as Roman Roy in Succession.

8 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson

“Don’t bother. It’s not a big deal.” One of Wes Anderson's most charming movies, The Grand Budapest Hotel centers on the eccentric M. Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), the hotel’s concierge, and his friendship with the lobby boy, Zero (Tony Revolori). Goldblum has a minor but memorable role as the quirky character Deputy Kovacs, who is part of the intricate plot involving a stolen painting, murder, and a battle for inheritance.

Goldblum’s brief appearance adds another layer of whimsy to Anderson's world, filled with colorful, over-the-top characters. He fits seamlessly into Anderson's aesthetic, which explains why they have worked together so often. The actor has gushed about his time on the set and how much he enjoyed collaborating with Anderson and the rest of the cast. “I love this movie, I think it’s a knockout," he has said. "This is an epic, big thing, but it's a hand-crafted, beautiful art-project."

7 'Wicked' (2024)

Directed by Jon M. Chu