Jeff Goldblum is currently enjoying the kind of late-career renaissance that character actors dream of. Since his scene-stealing turn as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum has become something of a beloved eccentric, an oddly charismatic presence with an instantly recognizable way of speaking. ("You, ah, get the, mm, idea.") He’s the subject of various YouTube compilations and TikTok impressions, and the public is happy to watch him do just about anything: play jazz with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, eat ice cream on Disney+, even re-enact the “Steamed Hams” scene from The Simpsons. And he's still willing to take roles in odd, off-putting indie movies, like 2018's The Mountain.

It’s easy to see Goldblum's appeal. Even in the 1990s, when he was (type)cast as awkward intellectuals, his tall frame and striking features distinguished his characters from the stock image of a nebbish in a lab coat. His trademark halting cadence didn’t suggest timidity, but rather a man whose mind worked much faster than his mouth. Nowadays, he is a fascinating figure who is himself fascinated by his surroundings: a thoughtful, inquisitive bon vivant who wears colorful outfits and seems game for just about anything the world throws at him. If Tom Hanks is America’s dad, Jeff Goldblum is America’s cool uncle who travels around the world and comes back with mind-blowing Christmas gifts.

But while Goldblum's personality is receiving well-deserved love, it runs the risk of overshadowing his skill as an actor. While he is fairly well-regarded, and horror fans will happily talk about how his performance in The Fly should have been nominated for an Oscar, he deserves more recognition as a character actor of great skill and intelligence. The current idea of “great acting” is defined by transformation: actors are praised as “chameleons,” or for “disappearing into a role.” Jeff Goldblum is not a chameleon — indeed, he’s recognizable from the first stammer — but like any great character actor, he’s very clever about the way he uses his persona to amuse, compel, or unnerve an audience.

In The Mountain, a peculiar, underrated period drama by Rick Alverson, Goldblum does all three. Set in various, mostly-unspecified locations across America in the 1950s, Goldblum plays Dr. Wallace Fiennes, a traveling lobotomist. In layman’s terms, that means he uses an ice pick to shred parts of the brain’s frontal lobe in order to reduce the symptoms of mental illness; those who survive the procedure become docile shells of their former selves. In need of an assistant/photographer, Dr. Fiennes recruits Andy (Tye Sheridan), the son of a woman he lobotomized, after the young man’s father dies. The film follows the duo as they travel the country, trying to satisfy the waning demand for a barbaric, inhumane procedure.

On the surface, Dr. Fiennes is a typically Goldblumian character. He presents himself as an intelligent, erudite man, a professional in a starchy white shirt who puffs on a pipe and knows the origins of the planchette. His voice can be both authoritative and soothing, Goldblum’s typical verbal tics allowing the listener to lower their guard. He’s capable of charming just about anybody, entertaining women with wild stories even when everyone involved knows he’s lying. And of course, he’s quite funny, even when he’s not trying to be: if The Mountain had a bigger audience, Dr. Fiennes’ celebratory bowling dance would have been an instantly iconic reaction GIF.

In a wise move, Alverson lets Goldblum serve as The Mountain’s sole pop of color for the majority of its runtime. (Toward the end, a distracting, scenery-chewing turn from Denis Lavant takes his place, making The Mountain one of the few movies where the presence of Lavant doesn’t make it 10 times better.) The Mountain is an oppressively gloomy movie on almost every level, every element emphasizing the drab banality of its setting. It was shot in the tight, airless Academy ratio, its beige-and-cream production design realistic enough that the viewer can practically smell mothballs and stale smoke. Sheridan plays the troubled Andy as someone so pathologically withdrawn he could be mistaken for a lobotomy patient himself. This is all by design, as is the fact that the film comes alive whenever Goldblum is onscreen. Just like the women Dr. Fiennes seduces, the viewer is drawn in to see where this charming man takes them next.

What lies beneath the mannered surface of Dr. Fiennes? Neither Alverson’s script nor Goldblum’s performance provides a straight answer. When he’s not on the job, Dr. Fiennes is a lecherous boozehound, swilling cocktails and receiving semi-public oral sex. He’s an insincere flatterer, comparing two middle-aged women to Lillian Gish and Margaret Hamilton — then, realizing he just called a woman the Wicked Witch of the West, hastily adds “a young, beautiful Margaret Hamilton.” And his taste for sappy, sentimental music suggests that he’s not nearly as cultured as he believes.

But it’s left tantalizingly unclear how he feels about his greatest sin. Dr. Fiennes is, of course, a quack doctor who uses an ice pick and electroconvulsive shocks to obliterate the free will of his (mostly female) patients. Although he’s never outwardly cruel to his patients, he doesn’t seem to think of them as people. When one dies on the operating table, his “goddammit” is more aggravated than anguished, as though he overcooked a steak rather than ended a human life. And yet, his belief in the benefits of lobotomy never waver, even in private. In a drunken fit, he defends himself by pointing to the dozens of thank-you letters he received. And when it becomes clear that lobotomy is falling out of fashion, he continues to ply his trade, past the point where a conman would find another gig. Does he feel guilt? Does he have doubts? When he ultimately lobotomizes Andy, does he believe it’s an act of compassion? The audience doesn’t know, and Goldblum is careful not to tell.

Even with the Goldblumaissance in full swing, Jeff Goldblum received little awards attention for The Mountain, a film that polarized critics and was ignored by audiences. But to see what Goldblum is capable of as an actor, The Mountain should be right up there with The Fly and Jurassic Park. It would have been easy for an actor to suggest a black heart beneath a charming surface, but Goldblum, with his wonderful idiosyncrasies, suggested that, in Dr. Fiennes, there is nothing but a void, as blank as a hospital wall.

The Mountain is now streaming on Hulu.

