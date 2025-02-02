Jeff Lewis is known by Bravo fans for his podcast where he talks to some of our favorite Bravo stars. But he was part of his own reality series called Flipping Out. But when Lewis and co-star Jenni Pulos had a falling out, the show was eventually canceled and it ended up with many fans upset and missing both Lewis and Pulos. Through the years, Lewis has said he would and would not try to make up with Pulos and she had wished Lewis the best. But recently, Lewis shared that his fight with Pulos wasn't the only reason why the show was canceled.

While on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, Lewis shared that the show was canceled and Bravo just simply didn't "renew" his contract. “I don’t want to pretend like, ‘Oh, I decided to spend more time with my family.’ No, they didn’t renew my contract,” he said. “It wasn’t that there was low ratings or people lost interest. It was the Bravo executives that thought the show couldn’t go on without [Jenni Pulos].”

Lewis went on to talk about how he didn't think that Bravo was aware of how hard he worked to make sure that the show worked. “I don’t know if they really understood exactly what I did to make that show work. I always made sure I was really busy, I had a lot of clients. I had a lot of projects. I was staffed up. All of this was at my expense and Jenni was a great employee and she was my co-star,” he said. "She helped build the show, what it became, but what happened was, inevitably, we grew apart and our goals, they no longer aligned and it just made sense for us to separate.”

Jeff Lewis Admits That He Shouldn't Have Continued on 'Flipping Out'

(Bravo)

But according to Lewis, he thinks that the cancelation was the best thing that could have happened. He shared that after his grandmother's death and his break-up from Gage Edward, he wasn't sure doing that on the show was a great place for him and said he may have done something he “couldn’t come back from.” He went on to say “I don’t know if that would’ve been the best look for me, had we continued … I was spiraling."

But that doesn't mean the door is closed. Lewis revealed that he's been working with Bravo on something of sequel to Flipping Out. “We’ve been putting the cast, what would be the cast, which are the people in my life, on tape. So that tape is now being sent to Bravo and then they’ll elect whether they want to move forward or not,” he said. “We’re not seeing the money that [we] once saw. However, I found them to be very reasonable in the sense of, ‘Look, if you’re not going to be paying me, then you can’t put me in handcuffs, in a cage, like you did before. You have to give me carveouts to go out and make money, to supplement what you’re no longer paying me."