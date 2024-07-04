The Big Picture Jeff Lewis mocks Danielle Cabral's Boujie Kidz clothing line on his podcast, upsetting fans.

Melissa Gorga, a friend of Cabral, defends the outfits, but Lewis continues to criticize them.

Fans express their disapproval of Lewis's unprofessional behavior and defend the children's fashion choices.

Danielle Cabral has her own clothing line. Boujie Kidz has been getting a lot of air time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and fans got to see Cabral's debut at New York Fashion Week. While the reality star is reveling in her success and using the platform to expand her business, not everyone is a fan, including Jeff Lewis.

Lewis had Melissa Gorga on his podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues, and the two were talking about the most recent episode of the show. Lewis used this time to mock Cabral's business. “After watching ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14… the Boujie Kidz … Do we have a throw-up sound effect?” Lewis asked. “Awful.” He didn't let it go after that, he continued to double down on Cabral's business.

“I would never dress my kid in that,” he said on his podcast. “Never. No. They would turn her away at the gates of her school … For all those little white trash kids that need clothes, just go right on in.” Gorga, who is friends with Cabral, talked about how she thought the outfits were cute. “I thought they were cute. The kids were cute,” Gorga said. Lewis tried to stir up problems by asking Gorga if she'd ever carry Boujie Kidz in her store. Gorga pointed out that Envy doesn't sell kids clothing and Lewis even implied that she didn't so that she wouldn't have to carry Cabral's line. Gorga denied this but it was still a gross conversation.

One of the things about these shows is that often, the Housewives try not to comment on each other's jobs or businesses. Lewis didn't get that memo and fans were not happy with him for doing so. On Instagram, many fans were rightfully pointing out that this is Cabral's brand and livelihood that he was insulting. “

"Why are you destroying someone’s brand?” one fan wrote. “Not very professional to come after someone’s work. You don’t like it. …but you attack someone’s living? Wow,” wrote another. Many pointed out that they were cute outfits for kids. “Those kids were adorable and so were the outfits. There are a LOT of kids who like to dress like that. Let them be,” a different user wrote. And someone else pointed out that to have this opinion is very snobbish. “This is such a snob view. Those children were excited about the clothing and experience!”

You can see Cabral's line on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo and Peacock.

