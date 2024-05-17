The Big Picture Joining big names like Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, Jeff Pierre is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy.

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov and produced by Charles Roven, the film follows Pratt's character as he fights to prove his innocence.

Amazon MGM emphasizes the importance of a theatrical release for Mercy, set to hit theaters worldwide on August 15, 2025.

It has been reported that Jeff Pierre, known for crime drama Walker and 2016’s War Dogs, is the latest actor to join the roster of upcoming sci-fi thriller feature Mercy. According to Deadline, Pierre will be starring alongside leads Chris Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World fame, and Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in The Greatest Showman and Dune: Part Two. Mercy will be directed by Russian-Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov. The film is written by Marco van Belle, known for Arthur & Merlin.

Alongside, Pierre, Pratt, and Fergusson, it has been confirmed that the film will also star Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers, Kenneth Choi, Chris Sullivan, and Rafi Gavron. Charles Roven, who recently received his second ever Oscar nomination for Best Picture for Oppenheimer, is producing alongside Robert Amidon, executive producer at Atlas Entertainment. Bekmambetov is also producing alongside his production banner BEL’s producer Majd Nassif. Mercy is currently still in production.

What Can Audiences Expect From ‘Mercy’?

Image via Amazon Studios

Mercy will follow Pratt as a detective who is accused of a violent crime and is desperate to prove his innocence. Speaking on his excitement for the project, Pratt said: “Timur Bekmambetov. I worked with him on Wanted . He has an incredible vision. Working with Chuck Roven, who's an Oscar-winning producer. And the script was one of these scripts that, the minute I picked it up, I didn't put it down until I was completely done with. It's wildly fresh. It's so inventive. It's absolutely original, which I have to say is more and more rare these days. The story is incredible. It shoots in Los Angeles, which is a big deal for me because I'm a father and I wanna be home in time to tuck my kids into bed, so that was a big part of it too.”

Amazon MGM's Jennifer Salke explained earlier this year the importance of a theatrical release for Mercy, emphasizing the importance of utilizing cinemas alongside Amazon’s streaming platform, Prime Video. Salke explained, “From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen. As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters.”

Jeff Pierre can be seen as a series regular on The CW’s Walker, starring alongside Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan. The actor can also be recognized as a multi-season regular on popular show Shameless. Pierre is represented by Buchwald, Main Title Entertainment, and Meyer & Downs.

A global theatrical release for Mercy is slated for August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the project.