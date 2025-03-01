Jeff Probst has been the host of Survivor for the last 25 years and has witnessed the triumphs and failures of every contestant who's competed on the show. Despite never playing the game himself, one could argue that Probst would have a strong chance of winning Survivor due to his experience seeing how to succeed in the competition from a physical, mental, and emotional standpoint. In addition, Probst could also be suitable for other reality programs related to Survivor, where he would be familiar with shows that feature a similar elimination process and require a level of manipulation or deception to be successful. Ahead of the premiere of Survivor Season 48, Probst sat down with USA Today, and revealed if he would ever consider participating in any reality television shows.

Jeff Probst Has No Interest in Competing on Any Reality Show

Despite having more knowledge about Survivor than anybody else, Probst believes he wouldn't be a good fit to play the game because of his lack of ability to read castaways that compete on the show today. "I don't think I could ever win Survivor." Probst said. "I think I'd do OK. I'm decent [at] emotional intelligence ... the type of people we're putting on today are so clever that I often can't tell if they're telling me the truth at tribal council ... That is an indicator that I would probably not do so well as a player."

Probst also mentioned that he especially has no interest in participating in a reality show such as The Traitors, but admitted that if the show wasn't televised, then he would consider playing because he could avoid being embarrassed if eliminated early. "The truth is if it wasn't televised I think I might be interested because I do think these game are fun," Probst said. "I just don't want to be on a TV show and be embarrassed and get knocked out early. That's what would stop me." Although Probst seems to be turned off by the idea of competing on any reality television shows, he still actively roots for any Survivor alums that choose to take part in other competitions.

Probst on Rooting for Boston Rob and Carolyn Wiger