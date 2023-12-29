The Big Picture Dee Valladares won Survivor 45 and impressed the jury with her honesty and romantic feelings for Austin Li Coon.

Survivor 46 will have 90-minute episodes, allowing viewers to get to know the new cast and their social strategies.

Jeff Probst describes the cast of Survivor 46 as "smart, funny, eclectic humans" with a great sense of humor, making for an entertaining season.

When one Survivor season ends, then another isn't too far away. Survivor 45 ended with a big showdown between Jake O'Kane, Dee Valladares, and Austin Li Coon making their case in front of the jury. The jurors were impressed that Dee and Austin didn't hold back despite having romantic feelings for each other. In the end, Dee was crowned the Sole Survivor and winner of $1 million. Viewers learned more about the castaways and their social strategy with 90-minute episodes, which made for a better season.

Luckily, Survivor 46 will also have 90-minute episodes to get to know the new cast. The season will premiere on Feb. 28 on CBS and Paramount+. The teaser shows some of their application videos and clips of their interviews in Fiji. Jeff Probst talked about the new contestants who will scheme for $1 million and described them as unusual.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure , Drama , Family , Reality TV Seasons 44 Website http://www.facebook.com/Survivor Studio CBS

Who Is Rumored to be In the Survivor 46 Cast?

Image via CBS

The host said the new season still needed to be edited. But he was already excited about the new season. "The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans," he told Entertainment Weekly. "You’re going to love so many of them. You’ll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone. There is a sense of humor and a sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch."

Related The Single Game Move that Won Dee Valladares ‘Survivor’ 45 Dee Valladares out-smarted Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane to win Survivor 45 and claim the $1 million prize

We see some of that sense of humor in the promo. "I can outwit anybody. I've got a four-year-old," a man named Tim Spicer, according to a Reddit thread, said in his video. "Stay positive, test negative. See ya'll soon," a man rumored to be Tevin Davis told the camera. We then see him laughing and screaming getting his buff on the beach. "I'm ready to manifest the shred," a guy said on the beach. In the next clip, he plays guitar on stage. This is rumored to be Ben Katzman who is a musician from Miami.

Survivor 45 ended with Dee making history as the first Cuban American to win Survivor. This is after Yam Yam Arocho became the first Puerto Rican castaway to become the sole Survivor. Someone else is hoping to keep the history-making streak alive for season 46. "I'm going to be the very first Persian winner of Survivor because honey, it is long overdue," Venus Vafa said in her application video.

We then get a montage of people doing some physical activities that could make them great at challenges. Tiffany Ervin roller skates backward in her video. "In real life, people think I'm a nut," she said on the beach. "But out here, I'm about to kill it."

Fans will have to wait for the official cast announcement to confirm the rumored names of the castaways and their tribes. But from the buffs in the promo, it looks like there is a purple, green, peach-colored tribe. Hopefully, the host is right, and we'll have fun watching and laughing this new season.

Season 46 of Survivor premieres February 28, 2024, on CBS. All episodes of Survivor 45 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+