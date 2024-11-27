Jeff Probst is admitting that he is enjoying Survivor 47 more than any other season of the reality TV show! Probst came on board as the host and showrunner during Survivor Season 1, which aired back in 2000. Since then, Probst has hosted every season of the show. But he seems to think that there’s something a little more special about Survivor 47, and claims that it’s all because of the contestants!

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Probst talked about how the fans have seen him every single season and that’s exactly why they can probably tell that Survivor 47 is the most fun and playful he has ever been. Probst took the opportunity to credit the contestants and shared all the liberties they have been taking on the show in the form of negotiations. The host confessed that he loves finding out what the contestants are thinking and what possible moves they might make. He added how exciting it was for him to show up every day, not knowing where his conversations with the players might go.

The longtime host talked about the Gata tribe bringing their chickens back to him for a trade, and when all the contestants wanted to give up all their Shots in the Dark for a bag of rice. Probst expressed how excited he gets when players and tribes come up to him with all kinds of proposals. Whether or not he takes them up on their offers is up to him. But he appreciates it when he sees them putting in all this creative effort to win the game.

Probst Believes That the Show Needs to Cast Fans

While talking about the show’s upcoming season, which is set to start filming in Spring 2025, Probst talked about wanting to cast players who really love the game. Earlier, the showrunner had announced that Survivor 50 will mark the first time the show will bring back former contestants after Season 40, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. But now, he has shared that he wants Survivor 50 to feature “joyful players who are in a good mood.”

Not only that, but Probst wants this casting approach to be applied to every season now. Probst admitted that he was looking for people who wanted to be on Survivor to have fun. He added that he wanted future contestants of the show to treat every day like a brand-new adventure, so they could remember the experience forever. Probst claimed that the kind of attitude he was looking for could only be found in people who are fans of the show.

However, the showrunner clarified that his approach didn’t mean he wanted players who weren’t in the game to win. He talked about the show’s 50th Season and expressed that he wanted it to be a celebration. While referring to the returning contestants, Probst clarified that he didn’t want to platform disgruntled people who wanted to settle some kind of score. Instead, he wanted to cast players who wanted a second chance to prove their mettle to themselves.