The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with producer and director Jeff Tremaine for Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal.

Tremaine is a prolific force in Hollywood, known for creating chaos-driven shows like Jackass and Ridiculousness.

His docuseries, Nöthin' But A Good Time, delves into the excess of '80s hair metal with unfiltered behind-the-scenes stories.

Producer-Director Jeff Tremaine is Hollywood’s Tasmanian Devil. If the show you’re watching has you cackling through a tornado of chaos, there’s an incredibly good chance you’ll find Tremaine’s name on the credits. After shaping his craft in skate parks around America, Tremaine hit the world stage with Jackass as its ultimate force behind the camera. Soon, he brought us favorites such as Wild Boyz, Rob & Big, Loiter Squad, and MTV mainstay Ridiculousness. Tremaine also flaunts his long-form directing style for every Jackass movie, Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, and now, his new Paramount+ docuseries Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal.

Nöthin' But A Good Time follows the excess and chaos of the '80s heavy metal and glam rock scene and the insanity and ambition that enthralled generations. Director Tremaine offers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the seminal era's influence on culture with incredible stories from the bands, their teams, and renowned rock journalists.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of speaking with Tremaine to break down his explosive new docuseries. Together, they listed hair metal bands for newbies to wet their beak, then discussed why Tremaine doesn’t see the Jackass boys as pioneers, but how he did manage to conquer the whole of MTV one series at a time, and the hours upon hours of interviews with heavy metal rock legends and the people who helped cultivate that culture.

Jeff Tremaine Discusses the Lasting Power of ‘Ridiculousness’

“Ridiculousness is on a ridiculous amount of the time on MTV.”

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

JEFF TREMAINE: I'm good. How are you?

Good. I really want to start with the most important thing: thank you for making me laugh for many, many, many years. I just wanna say thank you.

TREMAINE: Oh, that's awesome. Appreciate it.

When you and Rob [Dyrdek] and Shane [Nickerson] came up with Ridiculousness, did you ever think you were gonna own MTV?

TREMAINE: [Laughs] No, I never thought so. Well, to be honest, Jackass aired pretty much nonstop for ten years. So I already had a taste of it, but Ridiculousness is on a ridiculous amount of the time on MTV.

Dude, I've turned on MTV at three in the morning or 11 o'clock. It's always on. It's a 24/7 thing.

TREMAINE: I know. I've made the claim that my name has been on MTV more than anyone else's in the history of the network.

It's bananas! Also, I read that the show has done, like, 1,500 episodes.

TREMAINE: Yeah, it's ridiculous. It keeps going, man. God bless him. Knock on foot, keep going. [Laughs]

Oh, I'm sure you're very happy. There is no doubt. So, are you involved in it at all anymore, or is it pretty much, “Send me the check?"

TREMAINE: Nah, it's pretty much a machine. They run it pretty tight. They don't need me anymore. But I drop in every now and then and see what's going on.

Will There Be More ‘Jackass?’

Before getting into the docuseries, we've spoken many times about Jackass over the years. Do you think it's over? Do you think there's something on the horizon? Do you think a spin-off or new people doing it?

TREMAINE: Yeah, I've learned to never say it's over. We've made every one of them as if it was the last one, and me truly believing it was the last one. There's no plan right now to do one. But if everybody decided, "We want to do it again," — who knows?

When you guys started doing it, the internet was a completely different place.

TREMAINE: Yup.

You guys were at the forefront, but there are so many people who have now copied you. Is it something that you're watching on the internet? Are you seeing certain people? Do you realize the influence you guys have had on so many people?

TREMAINE: I don't. You know what? I just watch. If I'm entertained, I'm entertained. I don't like calling anyone a copycat. Everyone's got a video camera. I think we were doing what every boy did back then. If you have a video camera, go do stupid shit with it. [Laughs] I don't think we're pioneers on any front level. So yeah, it's cool. I like seeing kids go out and do crazy stuff.

Jeff Tremaine on '80s Hair Metal and ‘Nöthin' But A Good Time’ Doc

Image via Paramount+

Jumping into Nöthin' But A Good Time. Obviously, you know the hair metal bands of the '80s, but there are gonna be people out there who are not as familiar. Who are the three or five bands? Those few bands that you are like, “For the love of god, you need to listen to these guys.”

TREMAINE: Mötley Crüe, obviously. W.A.S.P. I love W.A.S.P. You gotta give Ratt and Poison. But then, I wasn't a fan of White Lion, but I became a fan by interviewing Mike Tramp. He's just the coolest dude. L.A. Guns. Listen to L.A. Guns. There's a ton of them out there!

100%. Who do you think is actually the most underrated band of that era? Who doesn't get enough credit for their musical ability or what they were able to accomplish?

TREMAINE: I mentioned W.A.S.P. I think W.A.S.P. maybe doesn't. Their musical ability is awesome, but their presence was so outrageous. They were just so loud and doing the craziest stuff. We got the greatest story of this guy, Al Bane, who helped design and make some of their outrageous costumes. He had to go to jet propulsion laboratories, where the rocket scientists work, to figure out how to cut the circular saw blade, so Blackie could wear it over his codpiece. They had to get rocket scientists involved in making that piece. That, to me, is so funny.

I love that story! That was great.

How Jeff Tremaine Shaped ‘Nöthin' But A Good Time’ Through Editing

The docuseries is three episodes. How did you decide on three episodes? There was obviously so much material that you could do. I'm just curious how that got figured out.

TREMAINE: I think that's what it came down to Paramount wanting, and it just seemed like the right number, actually. We were originally thinking, “Oh, we can make 10 of these, six of these, eight," but it worked out really well, structurally, for three. In a structure, it's beginning, middle, and end, right? The beginning is Episode 1, the middle — the height of it — is Episode 2, and the end is Episode 3. It worked out just perfectly.

The editing is so important. How did you figure out the structure? There's so much: like, what bands you wanted to feature, the structure of the episodes. What was it like in the editing room? How long did it take you?

TREMAINE: It took us well over a year to edit it just to grind through because I did long interviews with everybody. Then just figuring out which stories were told perfectly and made sense and how this connects to that. As I was doing it, I didn't even have a grand vision. I was just trying to get everybody to tell their best stories. Then, we sorted it out in the post process. Yeah, editing is everything, but also, you gotta get these guys to tell the stories in a vibrant and great way.

You have Brett Michaels, and you have great stuff with him. I would imagine you talked to him for a long time and there are fans of Brett that would love to see more with him. Do you have any plans to release longer parts of the conversation on YouTube or other platforms?

TREMAINE: No plan at the moment. But yeah, almost everybody you see probably has a three-hour interview behind that. What you're seeing are little clips. We have a ton of stuff, a ton of great stories. I'm really excited that we were able to get Jack Russell and Steven Riley, two guys who have passed away since we started making this. Jack Russell was the singer of Great White, and Steven Riley, the drummer of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns. I'm so happy that we were able to get them telling those stories in such a vibrant way to capture their personalities.

That's the other thing. I know that Jack passed away and that's an example of what I mean, in terms of, you obviously have a lot of material with him. Now, if you have three hours, all three hours are not worth watching, but there are probably 30 minutes or 40 minutes.

TREMAINE: There are plenty of great stories that didn't make it into the thing. I don't know, there's no plan at the moment, but we'll figure out something.

How Did Jeff Tremaine Perfect His Rock Legend Interviews?

Image via Paramount+

What do you think would actually surprise people to learn about making a docuseries like this?

TREMAINE: It's daunting. Music docs are really difficult just in the music clearance and the boring stuff that you don't think about. There's licensing and everything. So, that was complicated. Plus tracking down all this archival footage that hasn't been seen in years or has never been seen. It was fun to start opening those little treasure chests. So, I don't know how to answer that question. It was daunting to do. This is a long time ago and a big task to try to tell the whole story of this scene.

Totally. It's all great where people are like, “Oh, I get to watch those three episodes!” Meanwhile, this has been years of your life.

TREMAINE: Yeah, exactly.

Did you end up with a lot of deleted scenes or much longer cuts that you needed to figure out, "How the hell do I get it down to this one time?"

TREMAINE: Absolutely. It was constantly fine-tuning it and grinding it down, and like, “Oh, this guy told this better than this.” Figure out which voices to keep and which to pare down because we interviewed a lot of people, and it was a lot of material to go through.

How did the storytelling actually get impacted by the people you were able to get to participate and the people you weren't able to get to participate?

TREMAINE: I guess the story gets impacted. Whoever wanted to tell their stories, I just tried to make sure that they felt comfortable and trusted me enough to know that I'll tell it right — or I'll let them tell it right, edit it, and make it into something. I didn't go into this with any sort of prejudgment. I try to go into it open-minded to everybody and treat them all with respect.

Jeff Tremaine Discusses Fabeled Guns ‘N’ Roses

“Not only is that band dying to implode on itself, and it's so volatile, but their sound is hard to capture.”

Image via Paramount+

How badly did you try to get Axl [Rose], and was he always no chance?

TREMAINE: There was never a chance, I don't think, with Axl. Yeah. That door seemed pretty closed. But we got to talk to Alan Niven, his manager, and Steven Adler. Tracii Guns told a great story about how Guns ‘N’ Roses started. He's the Guns of Guns ‘N’ Roses — Tracy Guns from L.A. Guns — and left the band right before they became the biggest rock band in the world. Like, a crazy story.

I actually didn't fully know some of that stuff. Honestly, my favorite was watching Alan because he gave no shits.

TREMAINE: Yeah.

He was just like, “This was not a fun time for me.”

TREMAINE: I think there were parts of it that were fun, but he's been to hell and back with probably two of the hardest bands in the world to manage, right? Great White was a crazy band. Then Guns ‘N’ Roses, which he also managed, may be the craziest! We also talked to Doc McGhee, who managed Mötley Crüe at the beginning and Skid Row. These guys have been through everything, and they're very lucid. They'll tell you exactly what happened. [Laughs]

It's pretty crazy when you think about it. With Guns ‘N’ Roses, I didn't realize they had all that time — that year where they were just fucking about! I learned a lot during watching the episodes. I had no idea how close they came to just not making it.

TREMAINE: They fell into the right hands. Especially with Alan. It's really easy to blow it with a band like that, too. Not only that the band is dying to implode on itself, and it's so volatile, but their sound is hard to capture. There are a lot of bands that never found the right producer, the right engineer, to capture that lightning in a bottle, right? Sometimes, it gets overproduced. Sometimes, no one knows what to do with it. These guys had to be captured in a certain way to get that explosive sound. I'm talking about the perfect recording being the mistakes you intentionally leave in. You can't be perfect with that band. You have to take the best performance and then just do the best you can with that.

Appetite For Destruction is arguably one of the best albums of all time. I listened to it today, and it sounds raw, and every song is incredible.

TREMAINE: They captured the magic of that band. Chaos! It had to be chaos in the studio. It was chaos with every bit of it, and they somehow were able to wrangle that and present it in the way it deserved to be presented.

Jeff Tremaine Chose Animation For Reenactments

“It wasn't even a company. It was just one guy!”

Image via Netflix

You have some animated sequences in the episodes. How did you decide on doing that and what company did you decide to hire?

TREMAINE: We had to do something; it was either reenactments... This scene existed probably because social media didn't back then. The scene got so outrageous and it was so crazy. That's probably because not everyone had a camera on them at all times, so we had to do something. We found this animator, Eric Brown; it wasn't even a company — it was just one guy. We let him do one scene, and it was so funny. I didn't give him any direction. He would just take the story and make it, and I'm like, “Oh my god, this guy's perfect.” He just really paid attention to every little detail. If you watch it over and over again, you'll find little Easter eggs all throughout. It all adds up.

You mentioned already the difficulty in getting clearance on footage. What ended up being the footage that was the hardest to get? Was there anything that you were desperate to include that you just couldn't get the clearance on?

TREMAINE: Man, I don't know if I have a good story for that. There were lots. Doc would talk about the Moscow Peace Festival, which was a huge concert he promoted. It was like, basically, when Mötley Crüe fired him because of it. It's a huge concert in Russia, and we just couldn't get that story in there. But we really didn't need it. Again, just a really cool story. I think he's gonna put out his own version of that.

What are you working on now? You did The Dirt with Mötley Crüe, and I was thinking there are so many other bands of the '80s that you could sort of do something similar with. I was like, “Oh, maybe he'll do that!” I have no idea what you're doing.

TREMAINE: I don't wanna be too stereotyped. I'm not really looking to be the "band biopic guy." Maybe there’s a story out there. I've got a couple of things that are in the early stages. I don't like to talk about what I'm doing next. I like to really get it done and then talk about it as it's done.

I won't pressure you. I'll just say again, like I said at the beginning of the interview, man, you've made me laugh repeatedly so many times and I really want to say again: thank you.

TREMAINE: Oh, cool. There's no plan on pumping the brakes. We're trying to put as much shit out there as we can.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal is now available on Paramount+.

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal (2024) Follow the wild, excessive '80s hard rock scene's insanity and ambition that enthralled generations. Uncensored behind-the-scenes look at an iconic musical era's influence on culture through candid insights from renowned rock journalists. Release Date September 17, 2024 Cast Steve-O , Bret Michaels , Corey Taylor , Tracii Guns , Don Dokken Main Genre Documentary Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+