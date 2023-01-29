Jeffery Dean Morgan revealed on social media that he has joined the cast of Invincible. The series debuted on March 25, 2021 to critical acclaim and fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season which is set to arrive later this year. In the new black and white image, Morgan is seen with two compendiums likely pointing to Season 2 and 3. The actor teased his involvement in the project with the caption, “Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman.”

Invincible is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series will follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal high school teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he, too, inherits his own set of superpowers from him.

During its freshman run, the series did not shy away from violence, gore, and mayhem. Invincible has been on project fans have been excited about since its inception. The series arrived with significant fanfare with audiences and critics having nothing but high praise for the series. Collider's own review praising the show's cast and vocal talents.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to Adapt Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

The animated series has been widely acclaimed for its animation, action sequences, storyline, writing, voice acting, and faithfulness to the comics. The feature casts voices of Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson - Mark’s mom, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson /Omni-Man. Further rounding off the cast is Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jason Mantzoukas and many more.

Morgan previously appeared in The Walking Dead series, which was based on Kirkman's comic book series of the same - setting a sort of reunion for the two. At the moment, there is currently no word on who Morgan is set to play in the series, but given his past playing villainous characters in Kirkman's world, it will be interesting to see if he takes thar route again.

Morgan’s other credits include projects like playing John Winchester in the fantasy horror series Supernatural, and roles in The Good Wife, Watchmen and more. He’ll be next seen in Prime Video’s brutal superhero parody series The Boys in an undisclosed role.

Currently, little is known about the upcoming season of Invincible, but keep an eye on Collider for further updates. You can check out Morgan's post below: