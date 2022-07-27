What was the first thing you saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan on your TV screens? Was it seventeen years ago as John Winchester in the CW's longest-running sci-fi/fantasy series, Supernatural? Or was it Negan, the baseball bat named Lucille wielding big bad in season 7 of The Walking Dead? Whatever your first on-screen encounter with JDM, he has some great performances that you may not have seen him in. Until now.

You may think of Jeffrey as a TV actor, but he's had some roles in movies alongside other famous faces you may recognize. From a government agent in 2018's Rampagestarring Dwayne Johnson to a family man trying to do good by his daughter in 2015's Heist alongside Robert De Niro and Dave Bautista, JDM has a wide range of roles, both in TV and film, that are definitely worth checking out.

'The Postcard Killings' (2020)

Jeffrey's performance as New York detective Jacob Kanon in 2020's American crime film, The Postcard Killings, was a great look into his range as an actor. The movie follows Kanon in his attempt to find the person responsible for his daughter's murder while she was on her honeymoon in London.

Jeffrey perfectly captures the pain, turmoil, and grief-driven will of a father desperately searching for the serial killer on the hunt for blood across different countries. The movie may have received poor reviews from critics and some of the public, but it was great to see Morgan branching out from TV and into the world of a leading actor in a movie.

'Texas Killing Fields' (2011)

Loosely based on the real-life killings that took place over more than a 30-mile stretch along Houston, Tesax's I-45, 2011s American crime film, Texas Killing Fields stars Morgan, Sam Worthington, Jessica Chastain, and Chloë Grace Moretz. It covers some tough-to-watch realities considering the inspiration from murders that impacted real people's lives, but it's worth the watch.

The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics based on various attributes, but that doesn't take away from the gripping performances of those involved. The movie may not have been highly praised as a whole, but it's still a good watch if you're in the mood for an action crime thriller that took its inspiration from real-life events. There are definitely a fair few of us out there who love watching those crime documentaries, right?

'Rampage' (2018)

Based on a video game series? Check. Dwayne Johnson? Check. A giant albino gorilla? Check. What an unusual mix. 2018's Rampage stars Johnson, Morgan, Naomie Harris, and more. The film follows Dwayne's character and his befriended albino gorilla named George after the primate is exposed to a pathogen that causes his size and aggression levels to increase dramatically.

The movie received mixed reviews among critics, with negativity radiating towards its pacing, storyline, and screenplay. However, aside from its storyline being all over the place, Rampage received positive feedback for its actor's performances, with Jeffrey and Dwayne praised highly for their roles. So if you're in the mood for a weird and wacky monster-ish adventure, then Rampage is a solid place to start.

'Heist' (2015)

The 2015 action thriller starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, and more follows Luke Vaughn as he attempts to steal money from his casino-owning boss (played by De Niro). With his daughter critically ill and in need of a life-saving surgery that costs $300,000, the only way he will be able to afford the surgery is if his boss loans him the money. When this fails, he takes measures into his own hands.

It's full of classic heist movie tropes, action scenes, edge-of-your-seat moments, and more. The emotion Jeffrey captures of a man in an impossible situation just trying to get his daughter the medical attention she desperately needs to survive is brilliant. It's heartbreaking, action-packed, and a movie with a great cast that delivers even better performances. The movie may have been poorly reviewed by critics, but it's still worth a watch if you haven't seen it until now.

'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

For many people, Supernatural may be the first time you saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan on your TV screens. He played the headstrong vengeful father of the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). Hellbent on finding the demon responsible for his wife Mary's (Samantha Smith) death, he raised his two sons in the world of hunting monsters, where they encountered demons, ghosts, ghouls, and everything in between.

Jeffrey appeared as a regular guest star throughout the first season, popping up more frequently towards the end after the boys had found him. ("Dad's on a hunting trip. And he hasn't been home in a few days.") In a heartbreakingly emotional end to his time on the show, he sacrificed himself to save Dean in the season two opener after the three of them had been in a life-threatening car crash in the show's first finale. He made two appearances before the show ended in 2020, once at the end of season two and then again for the show's 300th episode milestone twelve years later.

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - Present)

Denny Duquette. Mention that name to any Grey's Anatomy fan, and you'll instantly have them in an emotional flashback. Denny Duquette was introduced in the show's second season, immediately becoming a fan favorite. Denny was admitted to Seattle Grace Hospital with deteriorating congenital heart failure and desperately needing a heart transplant, where he met Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and the two bonded instantly.

Denny's story came to a cruelly soul-crushing end. After receiving a heart transplant and having fallen in love with Izzie, things seemed to be on the up for him in his life, but unbeknownst to everyone (including us naive fans!), fate would deal a striking blow. Denny died from a stroke, which resulted from a complication from his surgery, and passed away alone. Izzie found him, and those scenes are still just as heartbreaking to think about even almost twenty years on. Morgan appeared in ten episodes throughout season two and made a few cameos down the line. He remains in the heads and hearts of every Grey's fan, and it's a testament to his skill as an actor can make lasting impacts on fans' lives.

