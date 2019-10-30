Adam McKay to Tackle the Jeffrey Epstein Story in HBO Limited Series

0

In a bit of news that we all probably knew was inevitable if we’re being honest with ourselves, Adam McKay will be the one to tackle the Jeffrey Epstein story in a limited series at HBO. The series—which falls under the five-year first-look deal McKay signed with the network and its upcoming streamer, HBO Max—is based on the soon-to-be-published book by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting was key in Epstein’s July arrest for sex trafficking.

“We are delighted to continue our longtime collaboration with Adam McKay with this new deal,” Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “Adam is a uniquely talented director and producer, and we are looking forward to working with him and the team at Hyperobject on many projects to come.”

You may remember Epstein’s story as one of the most horrible things to happen in recent years, which was already a banner time for horrible things happening. The multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender allegedly ran a private island getaway—reportedly frequented by some of the world’s most rich and famous—which played home to Epstein’s underage sex worker operation. After serving a brief 13-month sentence in 2008, Epstein was arrested again in July of 2019 on federal charges. He died in his heavily-guarded cell a month later, with the medical examiner deeming it a suicide.

It’s admittedly material right up McKay’s alley. The filmmaker notably pivoted from early broad comedies like Talledega Nights and Step Brothers into comedy-adjacent social commentaries like The Big Short and Vice. In addition to serving as executive producer on HBO’s Succession—he also directed the pilot episode—McKay has plenty of experience exploring the world of the Infuriating Mega-Rich Trash Monster in-depth.

Variety, who reported the news, notes that McKay will also direct the first installment of the Jeffrey Epstein series.For more TV projects that will be turning our on-going waking nightmare into serialized drama, check out the latest news on CBS’ James Comey mini-series.