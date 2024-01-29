The Big Picture Jeffrey Wright refused to remove an expletive from his dialogue in Ride with the Devil, saying it is vital to his character's arc.

Silencing Jeffrey Wright's character by editing out the expletive is both cultural appropriation and historical misrepresentation of the Wild West.

Holt's original words are a searing indictment of the entire system of oppression that enslaved him and countless others.

One of 2023's most iconic cinematic moments was the double premiere of two of the year's biggest films, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (both of which are leading 2024 Oscar nominations). In the marketing frenzy of the films, a remarkable behind-the-scenes incident became public. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Greta Gerwig spoke about how one of the most emotional scenes in Barbie almost didn't make it to the screen. The scene in question has Barbie (Margot Robbie) meeting an elderly woman on a bench and telling her that she is beautiful. During the making of the movie, Gerwig was asked by executives to cut out the memorable scene because, to them, it didn't add anything to the story. She declined the offer, stating, '‘If I cut the scene, I don’t know what this movie is about.'' Similarly, Ang Lee's 1998 revisionist Western Ride with the Devil faced such a scenario, for different reasons.

After Ride with the Devil's initial release, studio executives wanted an airplane version of the film and decided to change a few things, particularly part of the dialogue in which Jeffrey Wright's character uses the expletive N-word. While discussing racial stereotypes in an interview with Entertainment Weekly together with his co-stars in the 2024 Oscar-nominated American Fiction, Wright (who has bagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for the lead role in the film) said the studio executives for Ride with the Devil invited him to replace the expletive with a milder word, which he refused, stating that the specific line with the expletive is the very embodiment of Holt's entire character arc. "It is such a self-empowering statement," Wright said. The line with the expletive was later dubbed by another actor. The inexcusable censorship of Jeffrey Wright's performance raises vital questions about artistic integrity, historical representation, and the silencing of Black voices.

What Is Ang Lee's 'Ride with the Devil' About?

Ride with the Devil is set against the backdrop of the Civil War and is based on Daniel Woodrell's novel Woe to Live On. In this film, narrated from the perspective of the Confederacy, a group of young Southerners joins guerrilla units loyal to the Confederates to fend off Union soldiers. Even though Ride with the Devil is not about the Union vs the Confederacy, Ang Lee boldly challenges convention by centering the narrative around characters fighting for the Confederacy. Ride with the Devil is a violent anti-war film, that portrays the meaninglessness of war. To Ang Lee, there are no heroes during war — only survivors. The film illustrates the hollowness of war through its dehumanizing brutality, both physical and psychological.

Like Ang Lee's mixed genre filmography, Ride with the Devil has diverse characters with depth, and delves into the complexities of human beings, showcasing their best and worst during times of tragedy. Many characters, including Jeffrey Wright's Holt, are participating in the war for causes other than ideals. Their reasons are more immediate — for family, friends (as with Holt), or neighbors. For Ang Lee's Ride with the Devil, war is not heroic. It's about survival and carries with it complex individual stories.

Why Is Cutting Out the Expletive in Jeffrey Wright's Dialogue Unacceptable?

For context, Jeffrey Wright's Holt in Ride with the Devil, though a freed slave, is still struggling with personal emancipation. His freedom was bought by his white friend Clyde after Holt helped him kill Union soldiers who had killed his father and brothers. But the murky, racially-charged South means Holt's new status will be challenged again and again. Perhaps feeling freeing Holt was not enough for his loyalty, Clyde becomes Holt's protector, sometimes inadvertently to a level bordering on obsession, and seeing Holt as someone who cannot take care of himself. Tragically as fate would have it, Clyde is shot dead as he runs over to check on Holt, who has been shot too, though not fatally. After Clyde's death, Holt, using the expletive in question, confesses that he now feels free and that he will never again be anyone's slave. In the EW interview, Wright recalls his dialogue line for Holt, ''Being that man's friend was no more than being his n*****. And I will never again be anyone's n*****.'' This line is the very reason why Holt appears in the film. Even beyond Holt, the line carries the entire emancipation theme in the movie.

Symbolically, the line speaks for Tobey Maguire's Jake, though incomparable in the weight of their experiences. Jake is keen to break away from the bondage of adhering to his family's choices. As a teenage immigrant with German roots who chooses to fight for the Confederacy against his father's wishes, he, too, faces segregation in the South for being a different kind of white person. But it is Holt who is better defined by the line. As Holt makes the daring declaration, he questions the rationale behind buying someone's freedom from slavery, asking whether being free is for anyone to gift. To paraphrase Gerwig, without this line as is with the expletive, there is no Holt, and without Holt, there is no Ride with the Devil.

Silencing Jeffrey Wright's Holt Is Both Cultural Appropriation and a Historical Misrepresentation of the Wild West

Silencing Black Holt because he uses a period-appropriate expletive word is not only historical revisionism but also cultural appropriation. The Washington Post argues that the word's controversial history imbues it with nuanced and contextual meanings among different cultures. Thus, seeking its removal from use, as studio executives attempted, is not only wishful thinking but also an act of cultural appropriation. Without contextualizing Holt's utterances within the film's period, we not only censor an expletive but also appropriate a powerful cultural tool while rewriting history — both actions that must be denounced. Erasing Wright's historically accurate nuances, especially for a character based on a real-life figure whose arc can be summarized by the power of that particular line, weakens not only his portrayal but also risks erasing the entire figure altogether.

Furthermore, silencing Holt's voice by editing out the word becomes an act of cultural appropriation itself. The lived experience of Black people in the Antebellum South cannot be sanitized for anyone. Removing the word is akin to silencing Black people and their lived experiences. The raw power of the word, in its historical context, carries the weight of generations of oppression, resilience, and ultimately, self-ownership. By removing it, we erase the complexity of that experience and perpetuate the sanitized, often romanticized, version of the Wild West that ignores the brutal realities for people of color. This censorship diminishes the artistic integrity of the film, reducing Holt's powerful declaration to a mere inconvenience. It's not just about a word; it's about silencing a crucial perspective, robbing both Black viewers of authentic representation and humanity of an opportunity to confront the uncomfortable truths of history.

Jeffrey Wright's Expletive Use in 'Ride with the Devil' Is Part of the Film's Nuance

Image via Universal Pictures

Ang Lee's portrayal of the Old West in Ride with the Devil is revisionist and nuanced. Jeffrey Wright's EW interview reveals that it might come as a surprise to some that there were Black people who fought for the Confederacy. Yet, even as Ang Lee gets that historical fact across in Ride with the Devil, he goes further to show, through Holt, that such participation was not an endorsement by the Black people for continued slavery. Through these diverse characters, Ang Lee suggests that once wars start, they spiral into personal causes, which more than often stray from the causes that began them. For Holt, participating in the war is about standing with a friend in need. For identity-seeking German-Dutch-born Jake, it is about taking the side of those with you at the time, not your far-fetched ethnicity. And for Clyde, it is about revenge. But this initial motivation to join the war dulls when they all realize that war is pointless. They all end up fighting and yearning for just one thing — survival. Ang Lee is not afraid to further explore these nuanced portrayals.

Holt's use of the expletive mirrors the brutality of the word's historical usage, wielded by a former slave who bears the scars of lived experience. That such a deeply derogatory term, uttered in its accurate historical context, by someone like Holt, rattles an individual who hasn't known that level of brutality is understandable. But the discomfort this individual feels in the face of Holt's truth, their desire to sanitize the brutality, does not change the reality of the past. It simply attempts to rewrite history through euphemism, silencing the voices of those who endured the most. This attempted censorship misses the crucial point. Holt's original words are not just about a specific experience but are a searing indictment of the entire system of oppression that enslaved him and countless others. They are a declaration of self-ownership, a defiant reclamation of agency in the face of dehumanization. To erase or soften his language is to erase the full weight of his experience and to diminish the power of his message.

Ride with the Devil is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

