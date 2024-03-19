The Big Picture Jeffrey Wright joins Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's High and Low remake, filming starts soon.

Akira Kurosawa's classic crime film inspires new version with top industry talent attached.

Spike Lee's latest project follows successful films like BlackKklansman and Da 5 Bloods.

One of the most anticipated films of the near future just got more exciting, with Variety reporting that Jeffrey Wright will star in High and Low, the remake of the Akira Kurosawa classic directed by Spike Lee. Wright will be joining Denzel Washington as a part of the movie's cast, with Lee also writing the screenplay for the feature alongside Alan Fox. Filming for the upcoming Apple Original production is set to begin later this month, bringing the project one step closer to becoming a reality. The stage is set for a new version of a classic story to come to life, with some of the most acclaimed talent in the industry attached to develop High and Low.

Akira Kurosawa left an impressive mark on the history of cinema, with the filmmaker known for projects such as Dreams and Red Beard improving his craft with every passing project. But in 1963, the director shared High and Low with the world, a crime film where Kingo Gondo (Toshiro Mifune) was introduced as a wealthy executive struggling to acquire the company called National Shoes. Unfortunately for him, everything will change when his chauffeur's son is kidnapped, forcing him to decide if he wants to secure his future with the company, or if he wants to save a life.

Jeffrey Wright is currently going through the most successful streak of his career, with the performer recently scoring a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor due to his work on American Fiction. While Wright didn't manage to win the award, the movie still took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, thanks to Cord Jefferson's work. After he's done appearing in the new version of High and Low, Wright is expected to return to Gotham City, as Warner Bros. moves forward with The Batman: Part II.

Spike Lee's Next Project

Before focusing on the development of a new version of High and Low, Spike Lee was very busy with some of the most acclaimed movies in recent memory. With BlackKklansman, the director scored a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director, with the movie also receiving a nod in other five categories. After that, Lee's next project was met with praise upon release, with Da 5 Bloods telling the story of aging war veterans who must retrieve the remains of their fallen squad member after many years. Time will tell if High and Low will be yet another home run in Lee's legacy, when the film is released by Apple in the near future.