Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is an original anime airing in Spring and is already generating excitement. HIDIVE President John Ledford talked a bit about the series release, saying:

"We're delighted to add Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night to HIDIVE's Spring 2024 line-up of exclusive simulcast series. With animation by Doga Kobo, the studio behind 2023's global smash hit Oshi no Ko, this original coming-of-age ensemble drama is sure to be one of top new series of the year. Fans do not want to miss a single episode of Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night!"

Here's everything you need to know about Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night.

What is 'Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night' About?

Their official description of Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night reads:

Shibuya, is a district overflowing with identity. A girl trying to find herself drifts through Shibuya in the dead of Night until a special encounter changes everything. Produced by Doga Kobo on the studio's 50th anniversary, this is a coming-of-age ensemble drama directed by Eromanga Sensei's Ryohei Takeshita and penned by Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki author Yuji Yaku. For the first time, the creative activities of unknown young girls will begin.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is an original slice of life that Doga Kobo is producing.

When and Where Is 'Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night' coming out

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night will be released on HIDIVE on April 7, 2024.

'Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night' Trailer

The trailer for Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night offers a brief glimpse at what the series will offer. We get hints of Masaru Yokoyam's music and minor plot details.

The Cast & Crew of 'Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night'

The cast is excellent for this series, which includes Miku Itō (The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Mahiru Kōzuki, Miyu Tomita (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Kiwi Watase, Miyuri Shimabukuro (Bocchi the Rock) as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi, Rie Takahashi (Oshi No Ko) as Kano Yamanouchi, Miho Okasaki (The Rising of Shield Hero) as Mero Setō, Sally Amaki (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Akari Suzumura, and Sumire Uesaka (Spy Classroom) as Miiko, Yukina Shutō (The Unwanted Undead Adventurer).

The cast is excellent, and many talented workers are working behind the scenes.

Who Is Making 'Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night'?

Incredible anime veterans are behind Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night. The chief animation directors are Junichirou Taniguchi (Oshi No Ko), Akiko Toyota (Girlfriend, Girlfriend), and Asuka Suzuki (Synduality Noir). The main animators are Shinnosuke Oota (Warlords of Sigrdrifa), Saurabh Singh (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, One Piece), and Kazuma Nakao (Shikimori's Not Just A Cutie). Lastly, Masaru Yokoyama (Your Lie in April) will be the music composer.

Miho Okazaki talks about how fans will love this original story as much as she did and about her character, Mello.

"Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night" is an original story. This is a story that none of the customers know about until the anime airs. This is a wonderful story that far exceeds my expectations. I was recording it while thinking that it might not reach everyone soon. I don't want to say too much, but Mello is in a mysterious position in the story. I would be happy if you could watch Melo as a girl until the end. The performance focuses on living “out there,” so please look forward to it! The music is also great!

Even the music artist for 'Jellyfish Can't Swim (Anna Tsurushima) has a few words about the ending theme and how it resonated.

I'm really happy to be able to sing the ending theme for this wonderful piece! There are many parts of Yorkura that overlap with my life, and the lyrics of the songs I sang were very relatable, so I continued to empathize with them. I hope that this song can convey something similar to the ``excitement of doing what you love'' that I felt through this work!

This comment is from Sally Amagi about how natural the script felt and how relatable the characters will be during "Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night.

When I read the script, I thought that the appeal of this work was that it didn't try to portray the world in a pretty way. The girls have very human emotions, not just good ones, and I felt a lot of sympathy for them as I watched them live their lives with various worries. I am very happy to be able to be involved in such a wonderful work! I hope that the charm of my work will reach many people.

Anime Like Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

'Oshi No Ko' (2023)

When a pregnant young starlet appears in Gorou Amemiya’s countryside medical clinic, the doctor takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino’s child so she can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But no good deed goes unpunished, and on the eve of her delivery, he finds himself slain at the hands of Ai’s deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai’s child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, threatening to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts? And what will he do when an unthinkable disaster strikes?

The same studio that worked on Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night also worked on one of the breakout anime of last year. Director Daisuke Hiramaki and writer Jin Tanaka did a fantastic job bringing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's work to life and winning multiple awards, such as MTV Video Music Awards Japan with Idol by Yoasobi and Tokyo Anime Award Festival winning animation of the year and best music.

'Your Lie in April' (2014)

Image via Netflix

Kosei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's sudden death took away his ability to play. Each day was dull for Kosei. But then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono. This carefree, independent, and sometimes short-tempered girl had an eccentric playing style that immediately fascinated Kosei. His once monotonous life was about to change forever.

Your Lie in April is absolutely heartbreaking and will leave you in tears. If you have not watched it, you should watch it as soon as possible. It features fantastic characters, beautiful music, and a fresh art design.

'Yuri on Ice' (2016)

Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family's home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire. That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen.

Yuri on Ice is an underrated golden nugget that more people need to watch. Thanks to the team at Studio MAPPA, the animation is accelerating, and the characters are full of love and passion. Directors Sayo Yamamoto and Jun Shishido crafted a wonderful series, while composers Taro Umebayashi and Taku Matsushita put their hearts and souls into the music of the series, and it has not gone unnoticed. Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night does not have to be on the same level as Yuri on Ice to be great, but it has to have at least the same passion going into it so that we can resonate with viewers.

