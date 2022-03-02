Everyone’s favorite Hanna-Barbera characters are back in the newest season of Jellystone! coming soon to HBO Max. The animated series presents the classic characters living together and engaging in wacky hijinks as they live, play, and destroy the cartoon town they all love so much. HBO clearly believes in the show’s long-term success as the streamer has approved an additional 40 episodes head of its season 2 premiere.

The series features popular and obscure characters from the Hanna-Barbera catalog. Jellystone! received positive reactions from old and new fans alike, who felt the show remained true to the characters despite being updated for modern audiences. “This was definitely the biggest challenge I have had,” showrunner C.H. Greenblatt commented, “We were basically making ‘The Simpsons,’ season five, right out of the gate.” According to Greenblatt, the newest season will see the citizens of Jellystone! as they save the town from fake sea monsters, turn into babies, and flying to the moon.

Jellystone! is the first television series to feature the characters following the deaths studios founders William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, who passed in 2001 and 2006, respectively. Its first season premiered in July 2021, airing on HBO Max with twenty episodes and would begin airing weekly on Cartoon Network beginning that following September. HBO has stated a similar format will be used to release Jellystone! season 2. Since season 1’s completion, various 20-second to 1-minute shorts were released as commercial bumps and are available to watch on the networks’ YouTube channel.

RELATED: How HBO Max's 'Jellystone' is a More Fitting Hanna-Barbera Tribute Than 'Scoob!'Along with his showrunner and executive producer duties, Greenblatt also voices a number of characters in the show including Boo Boo, Doggie Daddy, and Grape Ape, among others. The extensive cast also features the voices of Jeff Bergman, Jim Conroy, Grace Helbig, Georgie Kidder, Ron Funches, Katie Grober, Niccole Thurman, Paul F. Tompkins, Ulka Simone Mohanty, Tom Lennon, Jenny Lorenzo, Andrew Frankel, Bernardo de Paula, Dana Snyder, Lesley Nicol, and Fajer Al-Kaisi. Sam Register acts as executive producer for the show alongside Greenblatt.

Described as a love letter to the original characters, Jellystone! doesn’t over utilize nostalgia and earns its fans the same way as its predecessor, by simply being a funny cartoon show. With 19 episodes making up its second season, fans are eager to see what characters could move into the funny, close-knit community next. Season two of Jellystone! premieres March 17 on HBO Max. You can check out the new trailer below:

