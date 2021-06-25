A new trailer has just been revealed for an all-new HBO Max series that will bring back Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy, and an all-star group of Hanna-Barbera characters titled Jellystone. The series is set to premiere on the streamer beginning July 29, and is an original animated ensemble comedy series from Chowder’s C.H. Greenblatt and Warner Bros. Animation that will mark the return of the legendary characters after a long 30-year break from television.

The series will be set in the beautiful town of Jellystone and follow the ensemble of Hanna-Barbera characters as they live, work, play, and often cause a ruckus in the city they all love so much in silly ways. With Huckleberry Hound serving as Mayor, Cindy, Boo Boo, and Yogi as town doctors, and Jabberjaw working at Magilla’s clothing store to supply all the bow ties and hats to the town’s citizens, there is a role for every single character. The series is sure to bring joy back to original Hanna-Barbera fans as these wacky characters finally interact once again.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: THE FLINTSTONES, YOGI BEAR, TOM & JERRY and More Hanna-Barbera Classics Get Mondo Posters

Greenblatt explained his excitement for the project, saying:

“I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters. ... The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth. Chances are if there’s a character you love, you’ll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

Jellystone will see Greenblatt serve as showrunner and executive producer, and will voice several characters including Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus, and Benny. Jeff Bergman will voice Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator, and Lippy the Lion, while Jim Conroy voices Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, and Pa Rugg, and more. Georgie Kidde will voice Auggie Doggie, Brain, and Floral Rugg, with Grace Helbig voicing Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy, and Granny Sweet, Niccole Thurman voicing Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly, and Dee Dee Sykes, Thomas Lennon voicing Top Cat, Ron Funches voicing Shag Rugg, Bernardo de Paula voicing El Kabong and Mildew Wolf, Dana Snyder voicing Snagglepuss, Touché Turtle, and Lambsy, Katie Grober voicing Yakky Doodle, Paul F. Tompkins voicing Magilla Gorilla, Jenny Lorenzo voicing Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, and Choo Choo, Fajer Al-Kaisi voicing Shazzan and Hadji, Lesley Nicol voicing Winsome Witch, Ulka Simone Mohanty voicing Loopy De Loop, and Andrew Frankel voicing Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest.

Jellystone will premiere on HBO Max beginning Thursday, July 29, so be sure you don't miss it. Check out the exciting new trailer below:

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'The Rocketeer' Perfected the MCU Formula More Than a Decade Before 'Iron Man' (and Bombed Anyway) Joe Johnston's jet-pack adventure plays like the greatest standalone MCU movie ever made.

Read Next

Austin Slenk (61 Articles Published) More From Austin Slenk