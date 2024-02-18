The Big Picture Jen Shah reflects on her first year in jail, admitting humility and recognizing others' struggles.

She hopes for a second chance, expressing gratitude for her faith and family throughout her time in prison.

Shah finds joy in posing as Adventure Barbie in a prison pageant, winning and spreading smiles among inmates.

Jen Shah has been getting a lot of her thoughts out into the world while behind bars. Now, the reality star is reflecting on her first year in jail while posing in a Barbie-themed prison pageant. Shah, who went to jail for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. While one of the biggest housewives on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, her involvement in the show has continued to send shock waves.

Now, Shah seems to be posing as "Adventure Barbie" with her fellow inmate Ashley Rhea Johnson, who agreed to be part of Shah's picture for PEOPLE Magazine. Shah wrote a passage for the publication about her time in prison this first year and how she is feeling, saying "I have been away from my family for one year. The depth of my pain is unrelenting and indescribable. However, throughout this painful process, God has substantially increased my humility, gratitude, and courage." Shah went on to say that she realized that other people have bigger issues than she does once she entered prison. "Upon entering FPC Bryan, I wholeheartedly believed that no one was suffering as badly as I was. I quickly recognized that so many women are here battling and overcoming circumstances far worse than mine. Their resilience inspires and truly humbles me."

The passage goes on to talk about how Shah recognizes how lucky she still is and hopes that God will give her a second chance. She added: "Recognizing that God continues to bless me not withstanding my wretched and unpredictable surroundings; expressing sincere gratitude has been my most effective coping mechanism. Despair and depression are companions that strive to capture my undivided attention every single day. Praying five times a day helps keep these and other emotional serpents at bay. I am most grateful for the aspects of my life that have never left me: My Family and Faith. Thank you God. In my daily prayers, I ask God for the courage to realize I am worthy of a second chance. Through the countless therapy sessions and classes I have taken, I am finding the courage to set my fear and guilt aside. My husband tells me every morning that I have to fight for my happiness. He said it takes unimaginable courage to smile, and find joy and laughter despite my circumstances."

Jen Shah Lives Out Her Barbie Dreams in Prison

Shah writes in her passage that her team won the Barbie pageant in jail and was happy to bring Adventure Barbie to life. "This photo was taken nearly eight months after I surrendered. My husband's advice finally settled into my heart and I found the courage to smile, find genuine joy and laughter by participating in a Barbie Hair Show Competition as 'Adventure Barbie.'"

She added: "My Barbie team and I razzle-dazzled the Real Hair Updo category with a fully choreographed routine to Latto's "Big Energy!" It brought me so much joy to put smiles on my fellow inmates' faces. (And yes, we won our category.)"

