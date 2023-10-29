The Big Picture Jen Shah spends her 50th birthday behind bars, a stark contrast to the grand celebrations Real Housewives are known for.

Despite the circumstances, Shah's husband surprises her with heartfelt messages from 50 loved ones, bringing her tears of joy.

Shah's imprisonment stems from her involvement in a telemarketing scheme, pleading guilty to wire fraud and serving a 6.5-year sentence.

Jen Shah would have celebrated her birthday in grand and extravagant fashion, as is customary for Real Housewives stars. Instead, and unfortunately, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star — born on October 4, 1973 — spent her 50th birthday behind bars. As Shah enters her milestone birthday, her husband, Sharrieff Shah, shed light on Instagram how the disgraced reality star spent her day. He wrote:

"As most of you know, today is my wife's birthday. Today Jen Shah turned 50 years old, and I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50. But I can also sit in front of you and tell you with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be. So for that I am humbled and continually grateful."

Jen Shah "Cried Tears of Joy" Celebrating Her Birthday

Image via Jen Shah/Instagram

The 52-year-old football coach revealed that he asked 50 people close to Shah's life to write her a message for her 50th birthday. "For my wife's 50th birthday, I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her. Well, she received them today, and it was more than I could have ever imagined," he noted. He went on to say that since Shah is in a federal facility, they are only allowed to have a phone call for at least ten minutes at a time. He then shared that his wife "cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes."

"We appreciate every single person who has prayed for us, who has continued to send beautiful thoughts our way, and who have continued to love us unconditionally," he added.

Why Is Jen Shah Serving Time in Prison?

Image via Bravo

The reality star was apprehended in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with an alleged telemarketing scheme that has victimized hundreds of victims, many of whom were seniors. Shortly after her arrest, she pleaded her innocence, though she eventually changed her plea to guilty on conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in July 2022. As a result, Shah is now serving 6.5 years in federal prison in addition to the millions she has to pay back in restitution. She then began her sentence in February 2023 and is now incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.