The official trailer for Lorelei has dropped, and it's an emotional rollercoaster that will likely appeal to anyone who's ever struggled to get back on their feet, struggled with a problematic relationship, or been so preoccupied with their past that they can't move forward.

The trailer starts as Wayland (Pablo Schreiber, who is so jacked he's nearly unrecognizable from his previous role as "Pornstache" on Orange Is the New Black) leaves prison after serving a 15-year sentence for an unspecified felony conviction. After a convoy of his biker buddies escorts him to the halfway house, it's not long before he sees his high school sweetheart and love of his life Dolores (Jena Malone) at an AA meeting. The two quickly reunite and fall in love all over again.

But their relationship is not without its problems. While Wayland was in jail, Dolores had three children who are obviously not his. Despite being a loving and supportive caregiver to her kids, he refuses to let them call him "dad," much to their disappointment. Wayland and Dolores are seen fighting in between shots of him meeting a younger blonde at a biker bar and getting intimate with her. Dolores waxes nostalgic about the past in between shots of her working as a hotel maid and having arguments with her kids. When it cuts to the title card at the end, viewers can see footage of Dolores, fully dressed, slowly walking into the ocean.

Now that Vertical Entertainment has acquired distribution rights, Lorelei will be available in select theaters and On Demand on July 30. Check out the official trailer below.

