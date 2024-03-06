The Big Picture Jenelle Evans is filing for divorce from David Eason after a tumultuous marriage filled with legal and personal disputes.

The separation follows disturbing incidents, including David killing their dog and child abuse allegations.

MTV cut ties with the couple, ensuring their story won't be covered in upcoming episodes of the franchise.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched Jenelle Evans grow up over the years and expand her family. She started dating David Eason in 2015, got the reality stars married two years later, and had a daughter named Ensley with him. MTV viewers watched the beginning of their relationship, but that changed after David's homophobic tweets came to light in 2018. The Teen Mom franchise moved on, and the couple later made headlines for several violent incidents.

Jenelle seemingly tried to end the relationship multiple times. In 2019, she changed her Facebook status to "separated" and declared she was "Single AF," but they later reunited. However, the newest update shows Jenelle is going further to separate herself from David by filing for divorce.

Jenelle Evans' Claims Against David Eason In Divorce are Brutal

The couple made headlines repeatedly throughout their marriage. The U.S. Sun reports some of the incidents that were reported are in Jenelle's filing for separation on Feb. 23. "In May 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family's pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child," reads the document. She then explained that this led to the Columbus County Department of Child Service taking her minor children. The filing also mentioned David was "subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation" in 2023 after it was reported to medical professionals. His criminal case is pending.

She claimed her estranged husband was living on her docked boat. Jenelle claimed that he spends his days drinking at a nearby bar. The Teen Mom alum claimed David left his 16-year-old daughter with her without a plan for her care. The mother says David has refused to find a job and spends her money. She addressed losing her spot on reality TV because of her relationship with him. "Defendant's conduct has caused plaintiff employment compensation and degraded her public image," reads the document.

MTV cut ties with the couple after the news of David killing their dog was out. "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," a spokesperson told PEOPLE. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

Last September, the family was once again in the news because Jace, Jenelle's son with her ex, Andrew Lewis, ran away from home, according to The U.S. Sun. David is accused of attacking the teenager and leaving marks on his neck and arms, according to court documents. Jace was returned to Jenelle's mother, Barbara. Jenelle also has a son named Kaiser, who she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle's recent posts on Instagram of her celebrating holidays and birthdays with her children. Her last post that included David was from September of last year. The post before that was of them celebrating their sixth anniversary, and she wrote in the caption that marriage takes work.

