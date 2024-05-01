The Big Picture Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David Eason and he's living on her boat.

Jenelle posts about the divorce and shares struggles with anxiety.

Jenelle burns a "Mr. and Mrs." sign and photo of David, saying "bad energy be gone!"

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been off and on again for years. But the Teen Mom 2 alum is taking a bigger step by filing for divorce. She claimed her estranged husband is living separately on her docked boat in court documents. The former reality star claimed he refused to get a job, and she was financially supporting him.

Jenelle was fired from the MTV show years ago. However, fans can keep up with her and her kids on social media. She has made posts about how going to court affects her mental health. The estranged wife also posts about her divorce. Her recent one is especially theatrical and is getting people's attention.

Jenelle Evans Burns Bad Energy From David Eason

She posted an Instagram video on April 28 lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Taylor Swift's "Picture to Burn." Jenelle eventually gets on a stool to pull down a "Mr. and Mrs." sign above a door frame. The former reality star then appears outside with smoke behind her. The camera then shows there are multiple things along with the sign burning in a fire pit. The video ends with her burning a photo of her estranged husband kissing her head. "Bad energy be gone!" reads the caption with a clapping emoji.

This video adds to the collection of sassy lip-syncing posts on her Instagram lately. On April 25, she posted a video of herself in a car before going to court. "I don't really prepare I just stress out," she said about moments before court. Jenelle said she had "extreme anxiety" and two weeks ago paparazzi were waiting for her. "I hate this, I have so much anxiety," she said. The former reality star asked her followers to wish her luck.

She later returned to update fans and claimed her ex parked across from her and waited for her to leave to watch her. "I felt really stalked just now," she told the camera. Jenelle shares a six-year-old daughter with David named Ensley Jolie. The mother revealed that she was homeschooling her kids until the summer. Her other kids are nine-year-old Kaiser Griffith and 14-year-old Jace Evans. She claimed in a TikTok that she found out their school wasn't safe and the kids needed a break. The video later shows the children enjoying the museum.

