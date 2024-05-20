The Big Picture Jenelle Evans received a protective order from David Eason and is moving forward with her life.

Her manager expresses that Jenelle is relieved and happy after the court ruling.

Evans is set to return to Teen Mom in a limited role, marking a fresh start for her.

Things continue to look up for Jenelle Evans these days. The reality star filed for permanent separation from David Eason in March and plans to divorce after a year of legal separation. The former couple have been married since 2017 and share a daughter named Ensley. The parents are currently living separately.

Jenelle is making her return to Teen Mom, so fans will get to learn more about her new chapter. However, the updates keep coming because of Evans' legal battle with Eason. The good news is that she might get more space from her estranged husband as they navigate their separation.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Created by Lauren Dolgen First TV Show Teen Mom First Episode Air Date December 1, 2009 Cast Amber Portwood , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci Bookout , Debra Danielsen

Jenelle Evans Is Granted a Protective Order From David Eason

Image via Instagram

The mother talked about her anxiety over court on Instagram. But it looks like she has a win under her belt. PEOPLE reported that she and her children were granted a six-month domestic violence order from Eason on May 16. Eason can't post about their children on social media and is required to hand over his firearms. Her manager, August Keen, gave a statement regarding the update. "Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career," Keen told the outlet.

The manager went into detail about the decline of the former reality star's marriage. "She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order," the person continued. "She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her and she looks forward to her bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."

Related Jenelle Evans Sends Her Estranged Husband a Message Jenelle Evans is ready to let her past with David Eason burn.

Evans is returning in a limited role for Teen Mom: Next Chapter after being fired in 2019. The trailer shows her walking in her shades. "I think it'll be good to have a fresh start," we hear her say. The other cast members are Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood. Evans was fired after her husband made headlines for killing the family's dog. This was after he was fired from the show for homophobic tweets. Evans recently posted a food challenge video with Victoria Rhyne on Instagram. She also posts vlogs of her outings with her children, which probably give a taste of what's to come on the reality show.

Teen Mom and its spinoffs can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount Plus