The Big Picture Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are reportedly under CPS investigation after their 14-year-old son Jace went missing for the third time.

Jace is currently in CPS custody as part of his "healing process" and to evaluate his mental health.

Evans denies mistreating Jace and claims that his running away has nothing to do with her relationship with Eason.

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans, 31, and husband David Eason, 35, are reportedly under Child Protective Services investigation after their 14-year-old son Jace went missing for the third time. PopCulture.com notes their child may be in CPS' custody already, as he has not been returned to his parents.

Part of Jace's "Healing Process"

Evans' representative told the outlet that their son is "okay and is going through the care process." The Teen Mom alum's representative added that taking Jace into CPS' custody is the "standard protocol," as they have "to evaluate the child's mental health." Despite giving a statement, the representative denied knowledge of the ongoing CPS investigation.

"He was not harmed, and he did not harm himself Jenelle and her family are asking for privacy and prayers during this time," Evans' rep told The U.S.

Evans has been sharing updates on TikTok since Jace was found. The home situation and the reason why Jace ran away for the third time have not been shared publicly, but fans are accusing the parents of mistreating the young man. But although everything is still unclear, Evans told TMZ that their son may have run away after they confiscated his cell phone.

The 'Teen Mom' Alum Says Jace Is Just "a Teenage Boy Being a Teenager"

Evans also told TMZ that Jace running away from home has nothing to do with her situation with her husband Eason, nor do they argue in front of them. According to her, Jace was just being a "teenager."

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away," she told TMZ.

Evans' relationship with Jace was frequently the focus of her main storyline on Teen Mom 2. Evans had Jace when she was only 17 years old, in 2009. She signed a custody agreement allowing her mother, Barbara Evans, to care for her son. It took until 2023 for the reality star to be granted custody of Jace. Her relationship with Jace, on the other hand, has been rocky ever since, making headlines after the teenager went missing for the third time.

Though rumors about Eason abusing Jace have only been accusations at this point, the fact that a child would run away from his home for the third time alarmed even longtime viewers of the show.