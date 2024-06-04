The Big Picture Jenelle Evans is returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after being fired.

Fans are eager to hear about her separation from David Eason.

Jenelle hints at juicy details to be revealed on the show.

Since Jenelle Evans was fired, her fans have been used to keeping up with her on social media. But that's changing once again because she's the reality star is returning for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The cast includes Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana Jesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie McKee.

The teaser hinted that Jenelle would talk about her separation from her husband, David Eason. She was recently awarded a protective order from him. Things are looking up for the mother, but some fans feel like they're missing out on her journey. She returned to her page to tease her appearance on the MTV show.

Jenelle Evans Says She's Saving Juicy Details For 'Teen Mom'

A fan asked why she hadn't been posting on social media. She filmed a response on Instagram. "I've been filming a lot just not on social media, if you get what I'm saying," she said in the June 3 post. "So my time has been kind of distracted lately. But I need to get back on filming my vlogs. I promised myself I would not forget about you guys, so I won't. I'll keep posting on here don't worry. Just trying to find the right words to say to ya'll is hard because there's a lot being covered right now."

The mother said she and the kids were doing well. She's focused on healing and taking time to herself before the premiere of her upcoming episode. "We're saving all the juiciness for that," she later said. Jenelle posted another video lip-syncing to a woman telling a man that the women he's dating after her only want him because he's been with her. "This sound was made for me," she captioned the post.

The latest episode of the season showed Jade marrying Sean Austin. Some cast members were in attendance while others, like Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra weren't. Jenelle isn't the only person talking about the downfall of her marriage this season. Ashley talked about possibly divorcing her husband, Bariki 'Bar' Smith because he cheated on her. Jenelle's return had mixed reactions based on the comments on her Instagram post. Some are surprised given the negative things she said about the show in the past. Others are thrilled to see her return. It's unclear when her episodes will air.

