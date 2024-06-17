The Big Picture Feuds on RHONJ are old news and losing interest among fans.

Since The Real Housewives of New Jersey debuted, nothing much has changed or evolved on. The reality show offered the same old feuds, which fans got sick of this season. Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga have been feuding for a decade. Giudice and Margaret Josephs have been feuding for several seasons too. The feud between Gorga and Giudice intensified last season, and now the housewives have taken sides. Jenn Fessler, who used to be friends with newcomer Rachel Fuda, has become friends with Giudice, hurting her friendship with Fuda. Fessler addressed her feud with Fuda on the Housewives Nightcap podcast, and a chance of reconciliation is still up in the air.

It is not just Fuda who thinks that Fessler is unloyal. Some fans think the same. Even The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp think the same. Speaking on these allegations, Fessler said: “I think I’ve heard a lot and read a lot about the fact that I am not a loyal friend. I’m a flip-flopper. I’ve seen a little snake emoji that people do – I’m a snake. So, I think I’d probably like to kind of give a little more in terms of my side of things … and what I think that loyalty is. It’s all news to me that I’m not a loyal friend. This is kind of a first.”

Fessler also denied that their age difference was what led the friendship down a dark path, calling it an “easy way out.” “Maybe it’s more a matter of we jumped in so quickly without really gathering enough information in terms of, you know, ‘Who are you and who am I? We didn’t know the sort of roadblocks that we would come across. But no. I don’t really think it’s an age thing.”

The ‘RHONJ’ Alliances Are Hurting the Dynamic

Fuda and Giudice do not get along. The reunion in Season 13 showed Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas being accused of hiring private investigators to find dirt on The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. This caused a rift between Giudice and the Fudas, as Giudice continuously denied Ruelas’ accusations.

Despite Fessler and Giudice having a friendship, Fessler claimed that she and Giudice were “never close, close friends.” “I’m very close to Margaret [Josephs]”, she said. “I’m very close to Dolores [Catania]. I’m close to Melissa. Of course. I’m close to Jackie [Goldschneider].” She added that she is “not speaking to Rachel.”

Speaking on the future of their friendship, Fessler said, “so, if Rachel and I were in a situation where we never saw each other again, I don’t know that either one of us would necessarily make it happen. I mean I certainly have been very sad about it. I hope that she’s been sad about it. So [but] you know, who knows what the future holds? I would only wish good things for the Fudas and their beautiful family. And Rachel never did anything to me that was hurtful. She never tried to hurt me in any way.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

