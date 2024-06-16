The Big Picture Fessler defends her friendship with Giudice due to working together on a show.

Fessler values listening to others' truths, but dismisses Fuda's reasons for disliking Giudice.

Fessler insists her friendship with Giudice isn't new, claims they were always somewhat friendly.

Jenn Fessler continues to explain away her actions. Fessler, who is a friend of the show on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, used to be incredibly close with Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs. But when she suddenly defended Teresa Giudice, Fuda and Josephs made it clear that they weren't happy about it. but the reality star is doubling down on her decision to befriend the OG.

Fuda is fighting with Giudice because Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator who to involve John Fuda's incarcerated ex in the show's drama. Despite the optics, Fessler says it's only natural for her to be cordial to all of her co-stars. While talking to Access Hollywood, Fessler admitted that they were friendly because it wasn't in her "nature" to be mean to her. “We’re making a show together,” she said. “So, it’s a bunch of women, and we see each other three times a week. It’s not in my nature to be nasty to someone who’s being nice to me.”

Fessler took it even further, saying that she hears everyone's side to be fair. “When I’m interacting with someone, I want to be able to hear them and to hear their truth,” she said. “I feel like that’s what I did [with Teresa].” She went on to say that part of the reason the two are closer now is simply because she doesn't "love confrontation." She went on to explain how she normally reacts to it. "If you’re going to come at me, I’m going to come back at you, right? But I try to be open. So, if I’m not being attacked, it’s rare that I’m going to go on the attack.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Jenn Fessler Refuses to Pick Sides

Part of the issue is that many are claiming that her relationship with Giudice is suddenly of importance to her but Fessler claims that the two were always somewhat friendly with each other and that it is not a "newfound" relationship. “We were always friendly; she was always nice to me,” she said. “There’s been stuff, and now, with, unfortunately, social media, there’s more stuff that’s a problem." It seems though that Fessler still is missing the point of why Fuda and Josephs were mad about her friendship with Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

