Jenna Bush Hager is spilling the tea on what to expect from the fourth hour of Today following Hoda Kotb’s exit! The cohost isn’t in a rush to find a replacement for Kotb, who is set to star in her final episode on the cult-classic NBC morning show on January 10, 2025.

In an interview with Variety on January 6, 2025, Jenna Bush Hager teased what viewers can expect from the revamped version of Today With Hoda & Jenna, which has been retitled Today With Jenna & Friends. The cohost shared that while she is involved in picking the successor for Kotb’s coveted position, she is in no rush to do so. Bush Hager believes that audiences deserve the time to feel out different individuals from different backgrounds. At the moment, the show intends to have a rotating lineup of celebrity guest hosts, with Bush Hager revealing the intent behind the same in the following words:

“We’re hoping to pull up the chairs to all different types of people.”

In her first week as the main host of Today With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager will be joined by a plethora of celebrities, including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer. Jenna Bush Hager also teased that the viewers are in for quite a few surprises from the revamped show and guest list.

Scarlett Johansson To Serve as ‘Today’ Guest Co-Host After Hoda Kotb’s Departure

On January 7, 2025, Jenna Bush Hager exclusively told PEOPLE that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson had been roped in on the coveted morning show! The actress is set to serve as a guest co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends starting Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Jenna Bush Hager expressed that she’s a big fan of the actress and has been obsessed with Johansson’s films, right from The Girl with a Pearl Earring. The now-main host shared how she and Johansson have a lot in common while noting that they are big bookworms, have twin siblings, and have daughters who are similar in age. Bush Hager expressed her excitement to onboard Scarlett Johansson in many words, which include but weren’t limited to the following:

“It's just a wild dream. But that's what I'm saying, the fact that she's coming to give us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show that we have built.”

Bush Hager expressed that she was ecstatic and also noted that this was the first time Scarlett Johansson would be hosting a daytime show. Today with Jenna & Friends will launch on January 13, 2025, following Kotb's Departure.

Kotb's final episode of Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna will air on Friday, January 10, 2025. Today airs weekdays on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. ET. You can stream the show’s previous episodes on TODAY All Day.