Jenna Ortega has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood after she revived everyone's favorite dark and macabre girl, Wednesday Addams, on Netflix's hit series, Wednesday. Ortega got her start at just nine years old in Disney's Stuck in the Middle and began to flourish in the horror genre with a small part in Insidious: Chapter 2, before launching herself into more poignant roles in Scream and X. It was with these films that she landed herself the title of one of this generation's best Scream Queens. But it wasn't until 2022 when she appeared in The Fallout and blew audiences away with an emotionally powerful role as Vada, a high school girl navigating through the aftermath of a school shooting. It's an important story about dealing with emotional trauma—a weighty subject that coins The Fallout as Ortega's true breakout role.

Jenna Ortega’s Vada Is a Standout From Her Other Roles