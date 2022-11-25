This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.

The video sees Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myer, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, and Fred Armisen gushing over the scene. It’s a fun reminder that actors are just like us. They can appreciate a good dance number when they see one. Myer called the scene her favorite while both her and Doohan said the cast couldn’t stop talking about this scene. This is when Ortega revealed that she choreographed the scene herself which makes her dancing that much more impressive. While Ortega also said she felt understandably insecure about the scene, bringing up that she’s “obviously not a dancer”, the actress absolutely killed it in this crucial character moment. If that’s not good dancing, then I personally don’t know what is.

Another thing brought up in this video is the brilliant lighting and direction. Rightfully so because this is classic Tim Burton. Gothic yet cool and bizarre yet deeply personal. It’s fitting that this was one of the last scenes in the last episode Burton directed for the series as it's the most visually and thematically stunning moment on Wednesday. This wasn’t just Wednesday trying to win over some guy, this was Wednesday finally embracing what makes her incredibly unique. This is Wednesday, after four episodes of endless inner conflict, reaching the point where she’s comfortable in her own morbid skin. While this is a gleefully deranged show full of murders, monsters, and gore, that’s why this dance sticks out in a terrifyingly fun crowd.

Like White points out, fans could watch an entire show of Wednesday dancing the night away. That’s how perfect and cool it is. In the spirit of The Addams Family, its extremely kooky and spooky with Ortega completely selling every smile-inducing moment. In the hands of a lesser actor and director, this scene had the potential to come off as really cringe. However, in the masterful hands of Ortega and Burton, this scene will go down as one of the very best in the entire franchise. The dance ending in a Carrie reference, leaving Wednesday humorously unimpressed, also topped off this memorable coming-of-age moment with a nice blood-soaked bow. This scene just cleverly informs so much about whom this version of Wednesday wants to be and this is Ortega’s defining moment as the character.

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix now. While horror fans anxiously wait for an inevitable Season 2 renewal, you can watch the dance worthy behind-the-scenes video down below.