Since getting her big break on the Disney Channel, leading the series Stuck in the Middle, and portraying young Jane in Jane the Virgin, Jenna Ortega's career and recognition has grown at a rapid rate. Starring in the likes of Tim Burton's Addam's Family spin-off Wednesday, Megan Park's emotional debut The Fallout, and Netflix drama You, Ortega has cemented herself as one to watch across all genres, proving her talent and range as a young actor.

However, the genre where she undoubtedly excels the most, is horror. Being likened to up-and-coming actors in the genre, such as Mia Goth and Maika Monroe, Ortega has been named by critics and fans as a modern scream queen. From joining already established and popular franchises, to giving standout performances amongst industry legends, Jenna Ortega proves that she is here to stay in Hollywood and in horror.

7 'American Carnage' (2022)

Directed by Diego Hallivis

Image via Saban Films

Starring Ortega and Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Diego Hallivis's comedy horror American Carnage depicts a group of teens, who are the children of undocumented immigrants in the US, who are detained and forced to provide care to the elderly. However, a horrific conspiracy is uncovered by the characters one they begin their time at the eldercare facility.

The film received mixed reviews upon release, failing to hit on the comedy or horror fronts for many, and earning just 5/10 on IMDb. However, the politics and overall message of American Carnage, which declares support for immigrant rights and critiques declarations by a previous President, was praised by audiences and critics alike.

6 'Studio 666' (2022)

Directed by BJ McDonnell

Image via Roswell Films.

If nothing else, 2022's Studio 666 is an incredibly unique film, as it stars Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates in a wacky comedy horror, marking their first narrative feature. Penned by Grohl, Jeff Buhler, and Rebecca Hughes, Studio 666 depicts a fictionalized and heightened version of the Foo Fighters, as they begin crafting their 10th studio album, from the comfort of a haunted mansion in Encino.

Ortega portrays Skye Willow, a heavy metal drummer in 1993, whose band all meet horrific, violent ends in the Encino mansion. Despite not appearing in the entire film's runtime, Ortega perfectly sets the tone of the comedy horror with her performance. The uniqueness and nicheness of Studio 666 lead to it receiving mixed reviews upon release. Still, both Foo Fighters fans, and fans of Ortega, have praised the young actress and the band for creating an over-the-top and compelling story.

5 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' (2020)

Directed by McG

Image via Netflix

Whilst some may consider The Babysitter and its 2020 sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen to be simply somewhat forgettable Netflix originals, others would call them underrated additions to the teen horror genre. Starring Jenna Ortega, The Babysitter: Killer Queen depicts protagonist Cole, who is dealing with bullying and PTSD following the events of the first movie when he survived a satanic cult and his babysitter attempting to murder him.

Ortega portrays a new character, Phoebe, who joins Cole's school and becomes his love interest. Ortega gave a great performance, which was praised by multiple viewers and critics, given the mostly poor reception for the material. Ortega once again displays how natural a horror performer she is, whilst also balancing this with comedic and romantic moments. With whispers of a third movie in the works, Babysitter: Killer Queen is sure to reach newer and younger audiences for years to come.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

4 'Insidious: Chapter 2' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

Image Via Blumhouse.

Shortly after making her film debut at just ten years old in Marvel's 2013 movie Iron Man 3, Ortega appeared in a small role in the James Wan-directed horror sequel Insidious: Chapter 2. The movie sees audiences revisit the Lambert family and recount the supernatural experiences had by Josh in his childhood, which are now having an effect on him as an adult. Despite believing they have vanquished all evil against their family, the Lamberts are thrust back into the world of the paranormal.

Insidious: Chapter 2 received poor to middling reviews on sites such as Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes, but still landed decently with a large amount of horror fans, going on to help spawn three more entries in the franchise with Insidious: Chapter 3, Insidious: The Last Key, and Insidious: The Red Door. Despite Ortega's role being incredibly small, hopefully working on Insidious: Chapter 2 played a part in propelling the young actress into the horror realm.

3 'Scream' (2022)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Image via Paramount

The Scream franchise is arguably recognized as one of the best slasher franchises of all time, introducing iconic characters such as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, and subverting classic tropes of the genre. Therefore, it was a challenge for 2022's Scream, which completely revitalized the story and introduced a pack of new characters, to stand out. And yet, that's exactly what it did.

Dedicated to Wes Craven, Scream saw the return of iconic figure Ghostface, for the first time in a decade, to taunt Ortega's Tara Carpenter, her friends, and her distant sister Sam (Melissa Barrera). Scream manages to balance giving the new characters fleshed-out personalities and a well-written narrative, with seeing fan-favorite characters return in a way that isn't simply a gimmick. Featuring great performances across the board, from the likes of Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison, and memorable villains behind the mask, Scream successfully introduced the franchise to a new audience and has become known one of the best horror sequels in recent years.

2 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Image via A24

Despite only concluding earlier this year, Ti West's X movie series has firmly made it's name as one of the best horror trilogies in cinema. Whilst the movies have propelled lead actress Mia Goth to the horror hall of fame, the first movie X also represented a turning point in Ortega's career and how she has been perceived by audiences. Before X, Ortega was seen by many viewers and critics as a child actor and had yet to move into more mature projects, but the movie's subject matter and her stunning performance proved that she was capable of tackling grittier roles.

X follows a group of young filmmakers who arrive at a Texas farm to film an adult movie, but quickly discover that their elderly hosts are not the people they expect them to be. X is a thrilling, violent, and grotesque slasher that sees the film crew fighting for their lives against pitchforks, gunshots, and an alligator. While Ortega is noticeably the youngest performer in the cast, she holds her own in a mature fashion and portrays one of the most fascinating characters in the movie. Despite not claiming the title of final girl, instead suffering a gunshot to the head in the final moments, Ortega is part of what makes X one of the 2020s' most memorable horrors.

1 'Scream VI' (2023)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Image via Paramount Pictures

The sixth installment of the Scream franchise sees Ghostface take on new surroundings, as Tara, Sam, their friends, and Gale find themselves fighting for their lives in New York City. With new faces, and therefore new suspects, returning favorites, and deeper explorations of the relationships Tara and Sam are building separately and together, the stakes are higher than ever before for the characters. Whilst Scream VI stands on its own feet narratively, the callbacks to earlier installments throughout the movie are well done and enough to entice any slasher fan.

Despite being the first movie in the franchise to not feature Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Ortega, and Barrera's brilliant sisterly dynamic, and their developing relationships with Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding's characters, allow audiences to stay connected to the characters and the storyline. Scream VI is a refreshing take on the franchise and the slasher genre, with plenty of great moments and performances to carry the absence of the beloved character, and make the movie one of the best in the franchise.

Scream VI Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Release Date March 10, 2023 Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega

NEXT: 10 Modern Actors Who Are Perfect For Horror