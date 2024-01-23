The Big Picture The film Miller's Girl explores the complex dynamics of a student-teacher relationship through a creative writing assignment.

In a new sneak peek for the film, Jenna Ortega gets inside Martin Freeman's head while discussing his previous writing projects.

The movie features a supporting cast including Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon.

Jenna Ortega is about to hit stratospheric levels of fame if her current path of fame continues. Still, it's wonderful to see that, despite being one of the biggest names in Hollywood these days, she's still committed to acting in unsettling dramas. In Miller's Girl, Ortega plays a talented, if mysterious, young writer by the name of Cairo Sweet who, it would appear, is destined for greatness under the watchful eye of her teacher, Mr. Miller, played in the film by Martin Freeman. Collider is delighted to team up with Lionsgate to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the movie, which is due to open in theaters on Friday, January 26.

The scene in question features Freeman's Miller telling Ortega's Cairo, with her deadpan humor, about a piece of writing that he'd done, which was the first he'd done in a long time, and discussing the profound effect it had on him when it touched others. When Cairo asks why he has stopped writing, he blames other factors around him before she tells him that he is uninspired. He accuses her of judging him before she responds that she is challenging him instead to be better — something he believes is his job as her teacher.

The film revolves around Miller assigning Cairo a project, but this assignment leads to an increasingly complex and entangled relationship between the student and her teacher, blurring the lines between their lives. As they become more involved, both the teacher and the student confront their darkest selves while trying to maintain their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

When is 'Miller's Girl' Released?

The film is expected to be intricately crafted as it attempts to explore the intricate dynamics of a student-teacher relationship, set against the backdrop of a creative writing assignment. It delves into themes of creativity, personal boundaries, and the impact of intense mentorship on personal identity. As per the film's synopsis, both individuals desperately attempt to cling to their own senses of purpose, as well as all that they hold dear, while their lives become further entangled.

The movie features a supporting cast including the likes of Succession alum Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon. Miller's Girl recently held its premiere at the Palm Springs Film Festival and will open in theaters on January 26. The film carries an R rating for language, smoking, and sexual content. You can check out Collider's exclusive sneak peek of the film down below.

