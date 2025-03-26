Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub chats with Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd for A24's Death of a Unicorn.

Death of a Unicorn is a dark comedic film about a father-daughter duo involved in a bizarre unicorn accident.

Ortega and Rudd discuss their favorite Steven Spielberg movies, joining this A24 dark comedy, Wednesday Season 2, and if we'll be seeing Ant-Man in the next Avengers movie.

In A24's dark comedy Death of a Unicorn, Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd are a father-and-daughter duo who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while driving. This bizarre incident leads them to a secluded corporate retreat, where a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO becomes obsessed with exploiting the unicorn’s mythical properties for profit. Writer-director Alex Scharfman's feature debut blends satire, horror, and surreal humor and serves as a commentary on corporate greed and ethics.

In this interview, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Ortega and Rudd about the upcoming genre-bending film, where the pair demonstrate their comedic chemistry. In addition to teasing Wednesday Season 2, Tom Gormican's (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) star-studded Anaconda, and Ant-Man's role in the upcoming Avengers movies, the duo discuss favorite Steven Spielberg movies and more. Watch what they had to say in the player above, or you can read the conversation below.

Jenna Ortega Shares Her Favorite Paul Rudd Movie Moment

"I don't think anyone's ever said that to me."