Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega have made history today, as their main acting category nominations for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony place them in a very select group of Latino actors who have received such an honor. Pascal is the first Latino to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since Jimmy Smits received a nomination back in 1999 for his role on NYPD Blue. On the other hand, Ortega's mention within the list of Outstanding Lead Actresses in a Comedy Series nominees list makes her the first Latina actress to be included in the group since America Ferrera in 2007, and only the third to be nominated in any lead actress category following Ferrera and Rita Moreno for 9 to 5 in 1983.

Pascal was nominated for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, HBO's successful adaptation of a video game of the same name released in 2013. As one of this year's most suspenseful productions, the series followed Pascal's character as he tried to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the multiple dangers their post-apocalyptic reality hid in every corner. A rare fungus infected the majority of the human population, turning them into hungry walkers that would stop at nothing to spread the disease. Ellie's blood could hold the answer for a possible cure, but her friendship with Joel could complicate the process of saving the world. Pascal also scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn hosting SNL.

Jenna Ortega was nominated for the prestigious award after she portrayed Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday. As the spooky character, Ortega brought her own voice to a character that has existed across different iterations of the classic tale, in a dark coming-of-age comedy about the youngest member of the Addams family. After displaying an uncomfortable amount of aggressive behavior, Wednesday's parents decide that the best solution for the girl to learn some sense of responsibility is sending her to Nevermore Academy, a place where young people with powerful abilities go to learn discipline and control. A rebellious soul like Wednesday can't be contained by an institution, setting the stage for her colorful adventures.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Pedro Pascal Teased His Star Power in This 2010s TV Movie With Bruce Campbell

What's Next for Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal?

Given the enormous success Wednesday turned out to be for Netflix when it premiered last year, the studio was quick to approve a second season. The new episodes are still currently in development, and with the Writers Guild of America strike still in full effect, it might take some time for Wednesday's future to arrive on Netflix. But even the students of Nevermore Academy can understand that it's important for studios to properly compensate the people who make their adventures possible. Ortega will also serve as a producer in the upcoming second season of the series.

Pascal is set to return for The Last of Us Season 2 which is also on hold in support of the WGA strike. Fans can next see Pascal in Pedro Almodóvar's short film, Strange Way of Life which premiered earlier this year at Cannes.

You can check out our interview with Pascal below: