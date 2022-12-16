The stars of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, are reuniting for The Motion Picture Corporation of America’s new rom-com Winter Spring Summer or Fall, Deadline has reported. The romantic drama will be helmed by writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature film debut. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is being billed as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The story follows two teens on the cusp of adulthood, played Ortega and Hynes White, who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. The script was written by The Chair scribe Dan Schoffer with revisions done by Paulsen.

Speaking of the feature MPCA’s Brad Krevoy shared, “We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with Winter Spring Summer or Fall.” He further commended the talents behind the new film saying, “Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles, and that, along with Tiffany’s experience with character and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan.” Krevoy is producing, along with Josh Shader of Wall Fly and David Wulf while Ortega also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Ortega and Hynes White are riding high on the success of Tim Burton’s Wednesday which is a modern take on the classic Addams Family character. The series is breaking and setting many records and has exceeded 1 billion watch hours, putting it in the top three most-streamed shows on Netflix. While Ortega slips into the skin of the titular heroine, Hynes White plays her friend Xavier Thorpe, who has the ability to make his art come to life.

Ortega has features under her belt like the Ti West horror film X, Paramount’s Scream, and HBO’s The Fallout. She’ll be next seen in Scream 6, out in March, as well as Paramount’s Finest Kind and Lionsgate’s Miller’s Girl. Hynes White has starred in films like Edge of Winter and A Christmas Horror Story, but perhaps is best known for his starring role as Andy Strucker in Marvel’s The Gifted. Paulsen has previously written rom-com features like Holidate for Netflix, and Amazon’s About Fate, starring Emma Roberts, which was acquired by MGM. She also successfully sold the feature pitch The Distance from Me to You to New Line, with Sabrina Carpenter attached to star. With such talented talent behind the feature Winter Spring Summer or Fall is in safe hands.

No further details are available at the moment. Watch out this space to keep up with future developments, and check out Wednesday's trailer below: