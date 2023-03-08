Scream queen Jenna Ortega is taking over the Studio 8H stage as she gears up to host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode airs this weekend on March 11 and will mark Ortega's hosting debut. She will be accompanied by musical guest The 1975. Ahead of the episode, SNL released a new promo featuring Ortega and the Please Don't Destroy trio (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy).

Through the past couple years in her career, Ortega has gained a major bump in the spotlight thanks to her roles in prolific movies and TV series. One such project is Netflix's hit series Wednesday, which stars Ortega in the title role. The new promo riffs on that, as PDD attempt to take a page out of Ortega's book. As it begins, Ortega shares that the promo script is well-written, but she's not too keen on recreating Wednesday Addams' iconic dance number. The camera then pans to reveal that PDD were banking on her saying yes, as they are decked out in full Wednesday attire.

Despite Ortega's concerns, the group claims they didn't actually want to do the dance anyway. They begin throwing quips back at Ortega when she points out the outfits, which are pretty spot on. To really convince Ortega, they pretend they were unaware of the connection, with remarks turning the outfit conversation back on Ortega, and lines like, "Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones." Eventually, Ortega gives in, but she's not thrilled about it. PDD, though, couldn't be happier.

Image via NBC

Jenna Ortega Is Quickly Becoming a Horror Icon

Alongside her work in Wednesday, Ortega has continued to make a name for herself thanks to her prior (and upcoming) roles in horror features. Before starring Wednesday, she appeared in a handful of horror movies, including Ti West's X and the 2022 Scream installment, among others. She returns to the big screen this Friday, March 10 as Scream VI releases in theaters. Additionally, Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday for a second season.

At this time, no further SNL hosts have been announced. Following the show's standard trend, it's likely there will be no new episode next week. However, it's possible the next host may be announced in the near future. Ortega rounds out the most recent clump of episodes, following Travis Kelce and Woody Harrelson.

Saturday Night Live airs its next episode on March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Previous episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Check out the new promo below: